Will County prep sports schedule for Aug. 18-Aug. 24

Joliet Catholic’s Connor Neville tees off during the 2023 Class 2A Lemont Golf Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Monday, August 19

Boys golf: Coal City, Peotone at Bill Breeden Invitational; Seneca at Midland Invitational, 1 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Morris, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Plainfield North Invitational, noon; Dwight at Pontiac, Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.; T.F. North at Lemont, 5:15 p.m.

Girls golf: Lincoln-Way West at Rockford Guilford, 8:30 a.m.; Joliet Catholic at IC Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Ottawa, Plainfield East, Romeoville at Oswego East; Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Plano, Somonauk at Seneca; Pontiac at Coal City, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 20

Boys golf: Dwight, Wilmington at St. Bede Tee-Off Classic, 1 p.m.; Morris at LaSalle-Peru; Plainfield North, Yorkville at Plainfield South; 4 p.m.; Lisle at Coal City, Minooka at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Dwight at St. Bede Tee-Off Classic, 1 p.m.; Joliet at Plainfield South, Oswego East at Minooka, Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.; Lisle at Coal City, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, Tinley Park at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21

Boys golf: Morris at LaSalle-Peru Invitational, 1 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Sandburg at Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:45 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Yorkville at Romeoville; Joliet, Plainfield North at Plainfield East; Minooka at Plainfield South, Oswego, Plainfield Central at Oswego East; Pontiac at Coal City, Reed-Custer, Serena at Seneca; Wilmington at Streator, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Dwight at Seneca, Minooka at Ottawa, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22

Boys golf: Reed-Custer at Lisle, 2:45 p.m.; Oswego East, Romeoville at Plainfield East, 3:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Manteno, 4 p.m.; Prairie Central at Coal City, 4:15 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Aurora Central Catholic at Providence, Coal City at Pontiac; Minooka at Joliet, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook; Fieldcrest, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Prairie Central at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Romeoville at Oswego East, Wilmington at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Boys golf: Lockport at Ping National Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz., 7 a.m.; Joliet, Minooka at Oswego, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Morris at Ottawa Invitational, 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

Boys golf: Lockport at Ping National Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz., 7 a.m.; Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor Classic, 7 a.m.; Peotone at Sandwich, 11 a.m.

Girls golf: Joliet, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West , Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Joliet Invitational; Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor Classic, 7 a.m.

Girls tennis: Lemont, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Invitational; Addison Trail, Plainfield Central, Riverside-Brookfield at Morton, 8 a.m.; Coal City at Bradley-Bourbonnais Quad; Minooka, Morris, T.F. South at Lincoln-Way Central Quad, 9 a.m.