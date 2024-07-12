Joliet Junior College amongst nation’s best for non-scholarship athletics

Joliet Junior College’s Zack Tarrant connects against Illinois Valley in game one of their doubleheader at the Wolves' 2024 home opener. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Joliet Junior College wrapped up the 2023-24 school year with a fourth-place finish in the Daktronics Cup non-scholarship division.

The Daktronics Cup is awarded annually by the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) to the junior colleges with the most athletic success. Points are awarded based on finish in NJCAA championship events. The Wolves finished with 107.5 points earned through the year.

“I am extremely proud of JJC Wolves Athletics to achieve a fourth-place finish in the Daktronics Cup,” said Director of Athletics Gregg Braun. “This is a true testament of the dedication, commitment and hard work of our student-athletes. Along with the players, our amazing coaches deserve so much credit as well. They continue to work hard and commit to the student-athlete experience here at JJC and to keep us as one of the top five athletic departments in the country.”

During the fall season, women’s soccer reached the district championship, while men’s cross country earned a fourth-place finish at the national meet.

In the winter, both men’s and women’s bowling programs finished fifth nationally, with Madi Lave earning a national title. Paul Kadlec earned a seventh-place finish in the NJCAA Men’s Wrestling tournament, and the Wolves competitive cheerleading team earned a second-place finish during the 2024 NCA and NDA College Nationals competition. Men’s basketball returned to the NJCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament, ending their season with a 92-88 overtime victory against Prince George’s Community College in a consolation game.

The spring season saw the men’s track and field team finish third overall at the national meet with three national championships won (4x800 relay team: Stephen Lundy, Chris Johnson, Matt Clark and Alex Johnson; 400 by Chris Johnson; 3,000-meter steeplechase by Andrew Ciarlette). The women’s team finished sixth at the national meet.