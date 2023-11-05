Plainfield South’s Camyn Viger cross country state runner-up: Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 4

Boys cross country
Viger, Plainfield North, Plainfield South star at state: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Plainfield South senior Camyn Viger finished as the Class 3A state runner-up with a time of 14 minutes, 17.93 seconds, just over four seconds behind the champion, Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala.
Plainfield North (125) was the runner-up team behind Downers Grove North (79), while Plainfield South (134) placed third. Lincoln-Way Central (447) was 19th.
Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski (fifth), Quinn Davis (22nd) and Owen Stahl (25th) were medalists, as was Plainfield South’s Dylan Maloney (eighth).
Morris’ Swanson earns all-state: At Peoria, Morris freshman Cuyler Swanson (15:06.62) finished 21st in the Class 2A state race. Morris was 22nd as a team.
Girls cross country
Lemont’s Tselios, JCA’s Blotnik earn all-state: At Peoria’s Detweiller Park, Lemont junior Niki Tselios (17:42.39) finished ninth in the Class 2A state race, while Joliet Catholic senior Claire Blotnik (17:48.89) placed 17th.
Lincoln-Way Central’s Counihan earns all-state: At Peoria, Lincoln-Way Central freshman Brea Counihan (17:25.15) finished 18th in the Class 3A State Meet. Minooka (422) placed 16th and Plainfield North (434) 17th in the team standings.
Seneca 20th at state: At Peoria, Seneca (490) finished 20th in the Class 1A State Meet, led by junior Evelyn O’Connor (27th, 18:10.48.).
Football
Lincoln-Way West 43, Collinsville 19: At Collinsville, Joey Campagna ran for five touchdowns to lead Lincoln-Way West (9-2), which advanced to host Downers Grove North in a Class 7A quarterfinal.
Wilmington 42, Tri-Valley 14: At Downs, Kyle Farrell ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while Ryan Kettmann added 134 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Wilmington (10-1), which advanced to play at Seneca in a Class 2A quarterfinal.
Seneca handed Wilmington its lone defeat of the season back in Week 1.
Byron 56, Peotone 7: At Peotone, it took a little while for the vaunted Byron offense to show its teeth on Saturday afternoon in its Class 3A second-round playoff game with Peotone.
But once it did, it took a pretty big bite out of the Blue Devils in a 56-7 victory.
The win lifts Byron (11-0) into next weekend’s quarterfinal round where it will play Durand-Pecatonica, who claimed a 51-19 win over Stillman Valley.
Peotone finished its season with a 7-4 record.
Byron quickly took a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game and stretched that lead to 21-0 just before the close of the first quarter on a 40-yard scamper from Andrew Talbert.
Peotone tried to stand its ground from there and actually seemed to be succeeding a little bit, using its rarely used passing game to move the ball and scoring on a 20-yard pass from Ruben Velasco to Jayden Rodriguez.
The Blue Devils then held Byron from scoring after the Tigers got deep into Peotone territory and an 86-yard pass got Peotone within two yards of closing to within a touchdown. But after two short runs didn’t get it done, a procedural penalty backed up Peotone and two plays later the possession ended with no Peotone points.
Things went downhill from there as Byron would score four rushing touchdowns in the third quarter and then set the running clock in motion with Talbert’s second TD run of the game at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter.
Byron added another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the Tigers’ eighth rushing score of the game and 88th rushing touchdown of the season.
Rochester 45, Coal City 3: At Rochester on Friday, Gavin Carpenter ran for 36 yards on six carries for Coal City (8-3) in the Class 4A second-round defeat.
Girls swimming
Lockport takes sectional title: At Lockport, the host Porters (255) won the Lockport Sectional over Sandburg (241).
Lincoln-Way Central (237), Lincoln-Way West (125) and Joliet Township (123) rounded out the top five. Haley Johnson won the 100-yard butterfly and was on winning teams in the 200 medley and 200 free to lead the Porters.
Lincoln-Way East wins sectional: At Frankfort, the host Griffins (347) won the Lincoln-Way East Sectional over Homewood-Flossmoor (227). Seniors Ellie Egan (200 IM, 100 fly) and Jaya Veerapaneni (100 free, 100 back) were multi-event winners for the Griffins.