The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 21

Girls tennis
Kovalcik wins state title: At Buffalo Grove, Plainfield North junior Jessica Kovalcik won the Class 2A singles state championship. Kovalcik beat Deerfield’s Abigail Lee 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals and New Trier’s Madison Liu 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the championship match. She is the first girls tennis singles state champion from a Will County school.
Boys cross country
Czerwinski, Plainfield North win regional titles: At Plainfield, Plainfield North sophomore Thomas Czerwinski won the Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional in 15 minutes, 1.66 seconds, leading Plainfield North (27) to the team title. Plainfield South (fourth, 90), Plainfield Central (fifth, 137) and Joliet Central (sixth, 157) also advanced to the sectional round.
LW Central takes regional crown: At Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way Central (64) won the Class 3A Andrew Regional ahead of Lincoln-Way East (71). Minooka (83) and Lockport (102) rounded out the top four and also advanced to sectionals. Evan Jensen (fourth) led the Knights. Lincoln-Way East’s Michael O’Brien placed third.
Morris’ Swanson wins regional title: At Metamora, freshman Cuyler Swanson won the Class 2A Metamora Regional in 15:09.3, leading Morris (81) to a third-place finish.
Lemont, Providence advance to sectionals: At Dolton, Jack Davey finished third in 16:44.6 to lead Lemont (76) to a third-place finish in the Class 2A Thornridge Regional. Providence Catholic (fifth, 132) also advanced to the sectional round.
Seneca a regional runner-up: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (90) finished second at the Class 1A Seneca Regional.
Girls cross country
Tselios, Lemont take regional championships: At Dolton, Niki Tselios won the Class 2A Thornridge Regional with a time of 19 minutes, 19.8 seconds, leading Lemont (44) to the team championship. Providence Catholic (third, 78) also advanced to sectionals.
O’Connor, Seneca win regional titles: At Seneca, Evelyn O’Connor won the Class 1A Seneca Regional in 20 minutes, 2.2 seconds, leading the Fighting Irish (31) to the team championship.
LW Central’s Counihan, Minooka win regional titles: At Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way Central freshman Brea Counihan won the Class 3A Andrew Regional with a time of 18 minutes, 24 seconds - finishing 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Minooka’s Maya Ledesma. Ledesma led Minooka (45) to the team title ahead of Lincoln-Way Central (47). Lincoln-Way East (third, 64), Lockport (fourth, 93) and Lincoln-Way West (sixth, 177) also advanced.
Plainfield North’s Russo takes regional crown: At Plainfield, Plainfield North’s Tessa Russo won the Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional in 18:03.69. Russo led the Tigers (56) to a third-place finish as a team. Joliet West (sixth, 184) also advanced.
Morris, JCA advance to sectionals: At Metamora, Makensi Martin finished third in 18:22.7 to lead Morris (88) to a third-place finish at the Class 2A Metamora Regional. Joliet Catholic (fifth, 155) also advanced behind runner-up Claire Blotnik (18:19.8).
Boys soccer
Romeoville 4, Metea Valley 3 (OT): At Aurora, Julian Arreguin scored two goals, while Josh Silvar and Ruben Mesta had one each to lead Romeoville (17-5-3) to the Class 3A Marmion Regional title.
Naperville North 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, Plainfield East finished 13-5 with the loss in the Class 3A Plainfield North Regional final.
Napervile Central 4, Bolingbrook 1: At Bolingbrook, the host Raiders finished 11-6-4 after the loss in the Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional final.