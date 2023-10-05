Girls tennis: Plainfield North looking strong at SPC Touranment

PLAINFIELD – The Southwest Prairie Conference girls tennis tournament got underway Wednesday, and Plainfield North placed an entry in the championship match of all but first and fourth doubles.

In singles play, North’s Jessica Kovalcik will take on Oswego’s Savannah Millard for the championship at No. 1, while Joliet Township’s Sophia Baltz will play Plainfield East’s Alice Rodney for third place.

At No. 2, North’s Belle Wang will play Samantha Stevens of Oswego East for the title, while Oswego’s Mel Imbronjev will play West Aurora’s Avery Michels for third.

At No. 3, North’s Ava Fleming will play West Aurora’s Grace Brown for the title, with Plainfield Central’s Arianna Gashi and Joliet Township’s Leah Villagomez will play for third.

Plainfield North Tennis Invite Plainfield Central's Alexandra Valadez returns a shot in her doubles match at the Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Media)

In doubles action, West Aurora’s Jill Patel and Mia Malczyk will play Plainfield Central’s Kelly Michele and Alexandra Valdez for the championship. North’s Thea Salcedo and Mackenzie McEwan will play Oswego East’s Elizabeth Bigus and Emi Busuioc for third.

At No. 2, North’s Addison Conrad and Addison Dell’Aquila will play Plainfield Central’s Hannah Linko and Rebecca Linko fo the title, while Oswego East’s Krista Majmundar and Aubrey Roberts will play Oswego’s Taylor Yackley and Scarlett Lane for third.

At No. 3, the title match will feature North’s Riley McLellan and Pahal Mehra against Oswego East’s Erin Walko and Ava Taviani. West Aurora’s Hadleigh Bedwell and Lindsey Klock will face Plainfield Central’s Megan Cervelli and Ellianna Gashi for third.

At No. 4, Minooka’s Addison Hunter and Bella Cyrkiel will play West Aurora’s Amanda Simpson and Alyssa Fowler for the title, with Plainfield Central’s Emily Dillingham and Lindsay Neufeld playing Plainfield South’s Emily Judd and Aurora Thorson for third.