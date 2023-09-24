The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 23

Boys cross country
At Palatine, defending state champion Plainfield South won the championship at the Palatine Invitational at Deer Grove Forest Preserve on Saturday. The Cougars finished with a total of 112 points, beating runner-up Plainfield North’s total of 124 in the 30-team event.
South was led by race winner Camyn Viger, who finished with a time of 14:36.20. He was followed by Dylan Maloney (4th, 14:42.20), Joaquin DeAlba (23rd, 15:31.22), Alex Batsala (41st, 15:47.64) and Riley Fink (45th, 15:49.74).
Plainfield North was led by Thomas Czerwinski, who finished sixth in 14:43.83. He was followed by Quinn Davis (11th, 15:05.40), Owen Stahl (17th, 15:11.77), Aidan Connors (38th, 15:46.98) and Gavin Hall (54th, 15:58.07).
Macnider Invitational: At Schaumburg, Minooka finished third out of 11 teams with 92 points, while Plainfield Central was eighth with 172.
Minooka was led by Tyler Herrera, who took eighth in 16:32.72. He was followed by Nico Cimino (10th, 16:39.37), Gavin Carlson (19th, 17:05.92), Hayden Host (24th, 17:14.11) and Nate Schalk (31st, 17:23.69). Plainfield Central was led by Ubaldo Rodriguez, who took 23rd in 17:12.13.
Run Down at Round Barn Farm: Lincoln-Way Central took first in the nine-team event with 33 points, with Lincoln-Way West taking second with 102. Lemont (122) was seventh, and Lockport (159) placed eighth.
The Knights were led by Braden Hoff, who finished second in 15:36.18. He was followed by Jack Galminas (4th, 15:54.87), Bryce Counihan (5th, 15:59.36), Evan Jensen (6th, 16:01.18) and Kyle Friedl (16th, 16:41.00).
Lincoln-Way West’s top runners were Jackson Ethridge (7th, 16:01.20) and Nicholas Duff (8th, 16:01.21).
Lemont’s top runner was Jack Davey, who finished 11th in 16:09.67.
Lockport was paced by Cameron Valcich (18th, 16:47.41).
Tinley Park Invitational: Lincoln-Way East won the team championship at the 12-team event with a score of 38. Joliet Central (98) was fourth, Bolingbrook (138) was fifth, and Romeoville (285) was eighth.
The Griffins were led by Sean Hanrahan (3rd, 16:03.40), followed by Michael O’Brien (4th, 16:04.40), Drew Arnold (8th, 16:29.00), Daniel O’Connor (11th, 16:39.70) and Dylan Robinson (12th, 16:44.80).
Girls cross country
Macnider Invitational: The Minooka girls cross country team won the championship. The Indians captured the top spot in the 10-team event with a score of 54, edging Huntley’s runner-up total of 55.
All of Minooka’s top five runners placed in the top 20. Maya Ledesma led the Indians, taking third place with a time of 19:05.98. She was followed by Taya Gummerson, (7th, 19:39.15), Natalie Nahs (10th, 20:00.90), Kylie Myers (15th, 20:15.82) and Cassie Brushaber (19th, 20:30.31).
Plainfield Central took 10th, led by Hannah Kilday’s 13th-place finish in 20:09.28.
Palatine Invitational: Lockport took 14th out of 27 teams with a score of 443. The Porters were led by Katie Perez, who finished 61st in 19:23.17.
Tinley Park Invitational: Joliet Central’s Madison King won the individual championship at the 17-team event with a time of 19:26.30. Lincoln-Way East won the team title with a score of 34, while Bolingbrook (189) was sixth, Lincoln-Way West (234) was eighth, Joliet Central (315) was 10th, and Romeoville (361) was 13th.
Girls volleyball
Watseka Tournament: Gardner-South Wilmington went 1-2. The Panthers lost to Peotone 14-25, 25-22, 15-9, beat Iroquois West 25-14, 25-13 and lost to Watseka 25-13, 25-17. Addison Fair had a total of 13 kills and 26 digs in the three matches, while Maddie Olson had 13 kills and seven aces.
Boys golf
Mendota Ryder Cup: Morris finished as the runners-up in the two-man event behind Ottawa, which three-peated. Morris finished with a team score of 232 to Ottawa’s 221.