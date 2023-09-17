The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 16

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Boilermaker Classic: The Joliet West girls volleyball team continued to roll over the weekend, winning the championship of the Boilermaker Classic.
The Tigers (15-1) picked up wins of 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 over Plainfield South, 25-7, 25-8 over Danville, 25-17, 25-19 over Nazareth and 25-19, 25-13 over Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Ava Grevengoed led Joliet West with 37 kills, 24 digs and nine aces in the tourney, while Gabby Piazza added 30 kills. Faith Jordan had a team-high 16 blocks, Taylor Brenczewski had 43 assists and 14 digs, Julia Adams had 50 assists, Isabella Nelson had 18 digs and Olivia Baxter had 46 digs.
Wheaton Classic: Lincoln-Way East finished fourth in the tournament. In the Gold Bracket, the Griffins won a 25-22, 25-16 decision over Sandburg in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Benet Academy 25-20, 25-12 in the semifinals and 25-23, 25-16 to IC Catholic in the third-place match. In the Silver Bracket, Plainfield North beat Geneva 25-22, 25-19 in the consolation semifinals and lost to Downers Grove North 27-25, 25-21 to finish 14th.
Oak Lawn Invitational: Romeoville finished second in the tournament, going 4-1 over the weekend. The Spartans’ Kameron Blizniak had a total of 91 assists in the five matches and was named to the all-tournament team. Lincoln-Way Central finished fourth in the tourney, going 3-2. Kiera King had 23 kills, six aces, 61 assists, 31 digs and eight blocks to earn all-tournament honors for the Knights (9-6), while Kylie McCarthy had 36 digs, two aces and 14 assists and Brooke Smid had 22 kills, 13 digs and three blocks.
GIRLS GOLF
Providence Celtic Swing: Lincoln-Way West finished fifth with a score of 333. Lincoln-Way Central (345) finished sixth, Lockport (346) tied for seventh, Joliet Township (361) was ninth, Lincoln-Way East (362) was 10th and Minooka (363) was 11th. Jersey Hauert led Joliet Township with a round of 81, followed by Nina Mayfield (91), Samantha Ankeney (93), Emily Smith (96) and Grace Featherston (102).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Larry Eddington Invitational: Morris finished 12th in the 17-team event at Kaneland. Cuyler Swanson led Morris with a 24th-place finish in 15:49.9.
Richard Spring Invitational: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Lincoln-Way East finished 12th out of 68 teams. Other area teams included Plainfield Central (27th), Joliet Central (55th) and Joliet West (56th). Sean Hanrahan led Lincoln-Way East, taking 31st with a time of 14:59.4, while Tyler Schick (102nd, 15:37.40) topped Plainfield Central. Joliet Central’s top runner was Juan Guevara, who was 269th in 16:40.60, while Joliet West was paced by Julian Esquivel, who was 87th in 15:33.10.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Larry Eddington Invitational: Morris finished eighth out of 13 teams at Kaneland. Makenzi Martin led Morris, taking 13th with a time of 19:44.6.
Richard Spring Invitational: At Detewiller Park in Peoria, Lincoln-Way East finished 13th out of 61 teams, while Lincoln-Way Central was 14th, Joliet West was 41st, Plainfield South was 44th, Plainfield Central was 47th, Lincoln-Way West was 51st and Providence Catholic was 60th.