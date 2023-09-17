Australians have top runs at Joliet SuperMotocross Playoff

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 event was held over the weekend at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, with a pair of Australians — Jett Lawrence in 450SMX and Hunter Lawrence in 250SMX — finishing as the weekend’s top riders in the second of three postseason races to determine series champions.
Hunter Lawrence earned 50 playoff points and now leads Japan’s Jo Shimoda by three points in the 250SMX standings. Jett Lawrence moves into second place in the 450SMX standings, two points behind LaMoille, Ill., racer Chase Sexton.
The SuperMotocross World Championship is set to conclude next weekend in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on the USA Network.
