September 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 7, 2023

Minooka volleyball stays unbeaten in the Southwest Prairie

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls Volleyball

Minooka 2, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, sophomore Brooklynne Brass smacked down eight kills to lead Minooka to a 25-15, 25-7 win over Oswego East on Thursday.

Senior Ava Valentine had a busy night, dishing out 14 assists, as the Indians evened their season mark at 5-5 while improving to 2-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Maria Vercolte added 11 digs for Minooka.

Romeoville 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Spartans (7-3, 1-0) rolled in their SPC opener over the Bengals, 25-16, 25-10.

Providence Catholic 2, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Celtics (5-3) cruised 26-24, 25-10 in the nonconference match.

Wilmington 2, Coal City 0: At Wilmington, a wild two-game match in the Illinois Central Eight went the way of the Wildcats 25-20, 31-29.

Wilmington stayed atop the conference improving to 10-1 overall, 4-0 in the ICE.

Aubrey Mellen led the way for the Coalers with 14 assists. Emma Rodriguez had nine kills, 12 digs and two service aces for Coal City (8-7, 3-1).

La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 1: At Peru, the Cavaliers defeated Morris (6-4, 0-2) 25-20, 20-25, 27-25 in ICE play.

Boys soccer

Serena 5, Coal City 1: At Serena, the Coalers (0-6-1) dropped a nonconference match to the host Huskers.

Lockport 4, Geneva 3: At Geneva, the Porters edged the Vikings, improving to 3-2 on the season.

Minooka 0, Naperville Central 0: At Minooka, Isaac Goddard made five saves to preserve the scoreless draw for Minooka (3-1-3) in a nonconference match.

Lemont 4, Shepard 0: At Lemont, Lemont (2-3-1, 1-0) picked up its first South Suburban Conference win of the season.

Girls golf

Dwight triangular: At Dwight, Liam Eber led the way for Morris with a team-best 37. Joey Lanahan and Aden Delahera each shot 39 and Lucas Munsell a 44 for Morris, which won with a 159 team score. Dwight shot 160 and Lexington shot 198.

Peotone 169, Manteno 192: At Peotone, Jee Hasse won medalist honors for the Blue Devils with a 36. Michael Bettenhausen, and Mason Early each shot 44.

Lincoln-Way East 152, Sandburg 158: Art Orland Park, Liam Shannon led the Griffins with a 37 in the SWSC contest. Each member of the LWE team shot 40 or below.

Girls tennis

Lincoln-Way West 7, Bolingbrook 0: At New Lenox, a sweep at the singles level lifted the Warriors in the SWSC match. Lily Kulhan, Sydney Rutkowski, and Emily Tigchelaar led the way for West.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsBoys GolfBoys SoccerGirls VolleyballGirls Tennis
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois