The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 7, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Minooka 2, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, sophomore Brooklynne Brass smacked down eight kills to lead Minooka to a 25-15, 25-7 win over Oswego East on Thursday.
Senior Ava Valentine had a busy night, dishing out 14 assists, as the Indians evened their season mark at 5-5 while improving to 2-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Maria Vercolte added 11 digs for Minooka.
Romeoville 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Spartans (7-3, 1-0) rolled in their SPC opener over the Bengals, 25-16, 25-10.
Providence Catholic 2, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Celtics (5-3) cruised 26-24, 25-10 in the nonconference match.
Wilmington 2, Coal City 0: At Wilmington, a wild two-game match in the Illinois Central Eight went the way of the Wildcats 25-20, 31-29.
Wilmington stayed atop the conference improving to 10-1 overall, 4-0 in the ICE.
Aubrey Mellen led the way for the Coalers with 14 assists. Emma Rodriguez had nine kills, 12 digs and two service aces for Coal City (8-7, 3-1).
La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 1: At Peru, the Cavaliers defeated Morris (6-4, 0-2) 25-20, 20-25, 27-25 in ICE play.
Boys soccer
Serena 5, Coal City 1: At Serena, the Coalers (0-6-1) dropped a nonconference match to the host Huskers.
Lockport 4, Geneva 3: At Geneva, the Porters edged the Vikings, improving to 3-2 on the season.
Minooka 0, Naperville Central 0: At Minooka, Isaac Goddard made five saves to preserve the scoreless draw for Minooka (3-1-3) in a nonconference match.
Lemont 4, Shepard 0: At Lemont, Lemont (2-3-1, 1-0) picked up its first South Suburban Conference win of the season.
Girls golf
Dwight triangular: At Dwight, Liam Eber led the way for Morris with a team-best 37. Joey Lanahan and Aden Delahera each shot 39 and Lucas Munsell a 44 for Morris, which won with a 159 team score. Dwight shot 160 and Lexington shot 198.
Peotone 169, Manteno 192: At Peotone, Jee Hasse won medalist honors for the Blue Devils with a 36. Michael Bettenhausen, and Mason Early each shot 44.
Lincoln-Way East 152, Sandburg 158: Art Orland Park, Liam Shannon led the Griffins with a 37 in the SWSC contest. Each member of the LWE team shot 40 or below.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bolingbrook 0: At New Lenox, a sweep at the singles level lifted the Warriors in the SWSC match. Lily Kulhan, Sydney Rutkowski, and Emily Tigchelaar led the way for West.