September 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 6

Lockport girls volleyball sweeps Romeoville; Oswego East earns SPC boys golf win

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Lockport 2, Romeoville 0: At Lockport, the hosts battled to win 25-23, 25-22.

The Porters were led by Kylee Schurig with nine kills and two aces. Emily McGraw added five kills and a block, Lainey Green had 26 assists, and Payton Malinoski had seven digs.

Lyons 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At New Lenox, Tamia Maddox had seven kills, but the Griffins lost 25-23, 25-16 in nonconference action.

Lexi Byas had 10 digs, and Tori Tagler had 11 assists.

Boys golf

Oswego East 150, Plainfield Central 150 (5th-score tiebreaker): At Oswego, Plainfield Central knotted the score with the Wolves with its first four players but lost in a fifth-player tiebreaker for the dual-meet win.

Morris 164, La Salle-Peru 172: At La Salle, Aden Delahera led all golfers with a 35 as Morris picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Liam Eber shot a 39, and Joey Lanahan and Brody Brandt shot 45s for Morris.

Triangular meet: At Cardinal Creek, Bradley-Bourbonnais came out on top with 153, Peotone took second with 166 and Crete-Monee scored 212 in a three-team meet.

For the Blue Devils, Joe Hasse shot a 38.

Boys soccer

Beecher 7, Coal City 1: At Coal City, Timi Shabani scored his first goal of the season, but the Coalers lost in nonconference action.

Carter Nicholson made 17 saves for Coal City.

