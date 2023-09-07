The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 6

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Romeoville 0: At Lockport, the hosts battled to win 25-23, 25-22.
The Porters were led by Kylee Schurig with nine kills and two aces. Emily McGraw added five kills and a block, Lainey Green had 26 assists, and Payton Malinoski had seven digs.
Lyons 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At New Lenox, Tamia Maddox had seven kills, but the Griffins lost 25-23, 25-16 in nonconference action.
Lexi Byas had 10 digs, and Tori Tagler had 11 assists.
Boys golf
Oswego East 150, Plainfield Central 150 (5th-score tiebreaker): At Oswego, Plainfield Central knotted the score with the Wolves with its first four players but lost in a fifth-player tiebreaker for the dual-meet win.
Morris 164, La Salle-Peru 172: At La Salle, Aden Delahera led all golfers with a 35 as Morris picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Liam Eber shot a 39, and Joey Lanahan and Brody Brandt shot 45s for Morris.
Triangular meet: At Cardinal Creek, Bradley-Bourbonnais came out on top with 153, Peotone took second with 166 and Crete-Monee scored 212 in a three-team meet.
For the Blue Devils, Joe Hasse shot a 38.
Boys soccer
Beecher 7, Coal City 1: At Coal City, Timi Shabani scored his first goal of the season, but the Coalers lost in nonconference action.
Carter Nicholson made 17 saves for Coal City.