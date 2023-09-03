The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 2

Girls volleyball
Joliet West won the championship at the Peggy Scholten Tournament at Conant. The Tigers (7-1) went 5-0, beating Stevenson 2-1, Schaumburg 2-1, Lake Zurich 2-0, Glenbard East 2-0 and St. Francis 2-0.
Ava Grevengoed led the way with 71 kills, 30 digs and nine aces throughout the tournament. Gabby Piazza had 32 kills, Julia Adams dished out 67 assists, Taylor Brenczewski added 25 assists, Olivia Baxter finished with 56 kills and nine digs and Isabella Nelson had 38 digs.
Grevengoed Piazza and Baxter made the all-tournament team.
Lincoln-Way West wins Tiger Classic title: At Edwardsville, the Warriors went 3-0 to win the championship in the gold bracket. Lincoln-Way West beat Freeburg 2-1, Columbia 2-0 and Lincoln 2-0. The Warriors’ Caroline Smith was named the tournament’s MVP, while Peyton Sasse joined her on the all-tournament team.
Boys soccer
Plainfield Central 4, Andrew 2: At Tinley Park, Leo Perez, Cade Bargas, Sebastian Chavez, and Gordon Stanich all scored a goal each to lead Plainfield Central (3-1-1) to the nonconference win.
Minooka 0, Waubonsie Valley 0: At Aurora, Isaac Goddard made four saves for the shutout for Minooka (3-0-2).
Marian Catholic 2, Providence 1: At Chicago Heights, the Celtics (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Naperville Central 1, Plainfield North 0: At the Best of the West Invitational in Naperville, the Tigers (3-2) came up short.
Joliet Catholic 5, Iroquois West 2: At the Herscher Shootout, Diego Rios, Liam Connolly, Charlie Czerkies, Marco Heald, and Vincent Dinovo all scored for the Hilltoppers (1-6-1).
Joliet Catholic 1, Chicago Christian 1: At Herscher, Diego Rios scored on a penalty kick for the Hilltoppers (0-6-1).
Boys cross country
Hanrahan leads LW East to T.F. South title: At Lansing, junior Sean Hanrahan won the Rich Dust Invitational in 15 minutes, 39.35 seconds, leading Lincoln-Way East (40) to the team title ahead of Stagg (86) and the rest of the 13-team field. Michael O’Brien finished sixth in 16:06.58 and Drew Arnold took ninth in 16:18.41 for the Griffins. Joliet West (123) finished fourth, led by Julian Esquivel, who took eighth in 16:15.29.
LW Central places fourth at Lyons: At La Grange, Lincoln-Way Central (114) finished fourth in the 19-team race that was won by Lyons (76). Evan Jensen finished seventh in 16:08.88 to lead the Knights, while Braden Hoff was 18th in 16:31.62. Lincoln-Way West (257) placed 10th, led by Jackson Ethridge (29th, 16:51.23) and Nicholas Dul (30th, 16:51.47).
Lockport finishes fourth at St. Ignatius: At Chicago, Lockport (89) finished fourth in the 12-team race that was won by St. ignatius (40). Nathan Powley led the Porters, placing third in 15:17.87. Max Maloney finished sixth in 15:30.61 and Caleb Brownlee was eighth in 15:38.08. Joliet Catholic (279) placed 10th, led by Nathan Ciarlette (15th, 16:00.06).
Girls cross country
Minooka finishes third at Hinsdale Central: At Hinsdale, Minooka (153) finished third in the 21-team Red Devil Invitational, won by Prospect (71). Junior Taya Gummerson led Minooka, finishing 22nd in 19 minutes, 25.5 seconds. Junior Cassie Brushaber was 33rd in 19:45.2.
LW East takes fourth at Lyons: At La Grange, Lincoln-Way East (117) finished fourth in the 16-team race that was won by Downers Grove North (26). Kara Waishwell finished 18th in 20:09.21 to lead the Griffins, while Maura Hanrahan was 20th in 20:12.84. Lincoln-Way West (288) placed ninth
Joliet Catholic places fourth at St. Ignatius: At Chicago, Joliet Catholic (159) finished fourth in the 11-team race that was won by St. Ignatius (41). Claire Blotnik led JCA, placing third in 18:41.88. Ella Heinen placed 15th in 19:46.63.
Girls tennis
Plainfield Central goes 3-0 at LW Central quad: At New Lenox, Plainfield Central had a perfect day, beating Joliet Catholic 4-1, Lincoln-Way Central 3-2 and Thornwood 5-0. Elizabeth Egly went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and Kelly Michel was 2-0 at No. 2 singles for the Wildcats.