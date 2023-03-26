The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, March 25

The Lincoln-Way East boys volleyball team finished second to the host school Saturday in the finals of the Marist Invitational. The Griffins (6-1) lost 25-8, 24-26, 28-26 in the title match as Joey Glennon led with seven kills, while Tyler Walenga had seven kills and eight digs. Sam Yacobozzi added four kills and four blocks.
In the semifinals, East defeated Southwest Suburban Conference rival Lockport 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 behind nine kills from both Glennon and Walenga, while Brenden Ruetter had 31 assists.
Lockport (4-2) then beat O’Fallon, 28-25, 25-23 to finish third for the best finish at the tournament in program history. The Porters were led in the tourney by Evan Dziadkowiec with 24 assists, 13 digs and two kills, Joshua Bluhm with 11 kills and Wade Welke with eight kills. Dziadkowiec was named to the all-tournament team.
Lincoln-Way Central went 1-4 in the tourney. The Knights defeated Mt. Carmel 25-11, 25-16 and lost to Downers Grove South (25-18, 25-21), Stagg (25-21, 25-19), Richards (25-23, 25-17) and Marian Catholic (25-18, 25-14. Jaden Didrickson had 25 kills for Lincoln-Way Central, while Aiden Piper had 17 kills and Jack McCarthy had 32 digs.
Joliet West Invitational: Lincoln-Way West won the title at the tourney. Connor Studer (18 kills) and Conor Jaral (8 kills) were named all-tournament. Joliet West finished with a 3-2 record in the tourney, while JCA finished fourth. Zach Pekol and Mikes Czerkies made the all-tournament team for the Hilltoppers.
Bolingbrook went 2-3 in the tourney, losing to Joliet West, 25-27, 25-20, 15-13, to Riverside-Brookfield 25-21, 25-20 and to JCA 25-9, 25-21 before beating Von Steuben 25-22, 25-14 and Joliet Central 25-16, 25-16. Tristan Benbow had 30 kills for the Raiders (3-3), while Tristan Caminar had 26 kills and three blocks, Connor Dmochowski had 80 assists, 10 aces and 23 digs and Trevor Wardlow had 19 digs and seven aces.
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way East 7, Joliet West 2: At Jacksonville, the Griffins got a two-run double by Tyler Bell and three RBIs by Matt Hudik in the win. Zach Kwasny struck out seven in five innings to notch the win on the mound.