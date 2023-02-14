The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, February 13, 2023

Lexi Sepulveda has led the way for most of the the season for Plainfield East who opened the state tournament play at the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional on Monday. Sepulveda’s 27 points led all scorers in a 78-51 win over Plainfield Central. Jocelyn Trotter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for East (22-9). The No. 3 seeded Bengals will face host Naperville Central in Thursday’s regional final.
Girls Basketball
Bolingbrook 62, Bloom Township 23: At Class 4A Andrew Regional, the top-seeded Raiders made quick work of Bloom in the regional semifinal. Bolingbrook (25-3) will face Marist in Thursday’s regional final.
Lincoln-Way Central 63, Shepard 30: At Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, in New Lenox, Gracen Gehrke scored 12 points as the third-seeded Knights advanced to the regional final. Azyah Newson-Cole added 11 points and Keira Hunt 10 points for LWC (23-9). The No. 3 seeded Knights will face No. 6 seed Lincoln-Way East for the regional title Thursday night.
Serena 56, Dwight 25: At Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Trojans closed their season at 10-21 by falling to the top-seeded Huskers.
Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 37: At Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, the sixth-seeded Griffins defeated the Porters for the third time to advance to Thursday’s regional Final at Lincoln-Way Central against the host Knights. East improved to 21-10 while the Porters closed out their season 13-19.
Seneca 58, Beecher 22: At Class 2A Wilmington Regional, Kennedy Hartwig scored 13 points to lead the Lady Irish into Thursday’s regional final against top-seeded Fieldcrest. Alyssa Zellers added 10 points for No. 4 seed Seneca (22-9).
Ottawa Marquette 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 38: At Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Panthers tough season came to a close falling to the No. 4 seeded Crusaders. Grace Olsen led GSW (12-20) with 22 points and Maddie Simms added seven points for the Panthers.