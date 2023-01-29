The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 28

At Bloomington, a scant .05 of a point kept Morris’ competitive dance team from a Class 1A state championship Saturday at the IHSA State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Morris, which was the defending state champion and had the top score in Friday’s preliminaries, finished with a score of 92.35 in Saturday’s finals, just behind state champion Jacksonville’s 92.40.
In Class 2A, Joliet Catholic Academy finished fourth with a score of 91.86, while Providence Catholic was sixth with 89.40.
In Class 3A, Minooka finished 11th with a score of 86.20, and Lincoln-Way East was 12th with 84.01.
Boys Bowling
IHSA State Finals: At St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Lincoln-Way West finished fifth with a score of 12,405 over 12 games. Joliet West (12,092) was eighth, and Minooka (12,039) placed 10th.
Tyler Macdonald of Joliet West finished third individually with a 12-game total of 2,659 (221.6 average), while Jacob Schram of Lincoln-Way West was fifth with a 2,629 (219.1 average).
Other top scorers for Lincoln-Way West were Jake Bogda (2,553), Tyler Richter (2,466), and Cole Munn (2,134). Top bowlers for Joliet West were Macdonald, Avram Savage (2,518), and Bryce Jinks (2,344), while Minooka’s top bowlers were Zach Kunkle (2,546), Logan Knott (2,460), Spencer Bruinsma (2,425), DJ Singleton (2,390), and Jeremiah Pearce (2,088).
Lincoln-Way Central’s Ryan Marszalek finished 12th with 2,554, earning all-state honors.
Competitive Cheerleading
Conant Sectional: Wilmington took first place in the Small School division with a score of 87.53, while Joliet Catholic Academy was second with 87.18. Both advance to next weekend’s state finals.
O’Fallon Sectional: Romeoville finished second in the Co-Ed division with a score of 90.53 and advances to next weekend’s state finals. In the Large School division, Edwardsville won the title with a score of 93.77. They were followed by Joliet West (2nd, 89.83), Lincoln-Way East (3rd, 89.65), Minooka (4th, 89.17), and Plainfield East (5th, 86.47), all of which advanced to the state finals.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional: In the Medium School division, Providence Catholic won the title with a score of 95.10. Morris (91.98) was second and Lemont (90.90) was third. All three advance to next weekend’s state finals.
Boys Basketball
Bolingbrook 60, Loyola Academy 52: Mekhi Cooper led the Raiders (19-6) with 19 points, DJ Strong scored 17, and Aries Hull had eight points and seven rebounds.
Waubonsie Valley 65, Plainfield East 52: Ehi Ogbomo led Plainfield East (11-12) with 20 points in the nonconference loss.
Sandwich 51, Morris 37: At Sandwich, Morris led 14-10 at the end of one quarter but fell to 8-18 with the loss.
Seneca 50, Mantneo 46: At the Herscher Shootout, Lane Provance led the Irish (21-3) with 22 points.
Girls Wrestling
Oregon/KSB Tournament: Sammie Greisen of Seneca won the 130-pound championship. She pinned her way through the tournament, picking up falls over Isabel Rangel of Matea Valley, Elizabeth Ruter of Oregon and Sorya Waliknois of Burlington Central to win her second tourney title of the season.
Oak Park-River Forest Invitational: Minooka won the team championship. Individual champions for the Indians were Lainie Cecala and Sophia Rausa.