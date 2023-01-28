The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, January 27, 2023

On the strength of six individual titles, Joliet Catholic captured the East Suburban Catholic Conference team title with 226 points to 221.5 for defending champion Marist on Friday.
Junior Dillan Johnson put the finishing touches on the team title with a fall in the 285-pound title match. Other winners included Nick Rochettei (182), Mason Alessio (160), Jake Hamiti (138), Gylon Sims (120) and Jason Hampton at 113 pounds.
Lincoln-Way East 49, Lemont 20: At Lemont, East improved to 19-1 with the nonconference dual meet win. Octavio Delgado, Kaidge Richardson, Tyson Zvonar, Zach LaMonto, Ari Zaeske, Jack Mularz, Brayden Mortell, Dominic Abeja, and Caden O’Rourke were among the winners for East.
Boys Basketball
Lemont 69, Shepard 45: At Palos Heights, Lemont welcomed back the Castillo brothers, and the result was typical: a win. Rokas Castillo scored 20 and Matas Castillo 16 for Lemont (19-6, 9-2 South Suburban Conference).
Providence 41, Montini 26: At New Lenox, sophomore Seth Cheney led the Celtics to victory with 11 points on boys basketball alumni night. PC improved to 10-14, 3-6 in the Chicago Catholic League.
Peotone 62, Momence 54: At Momence, the Blue Devils evened their record in the Illinois Central Eight with the road win. Peotone improved to 12-10 overall and 5-5 in the ICE.
Lincoln-Way East 60, Stagg 42: At Frankfort, Kyle Olabegi scored 14 points in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. George Bellevue added 12 and BJ Powell 10 for East (20-2, 3-1).
Dwight 52, Roanoke-Benson 48: At Granville, the Trojans captured third place in the Tri-County Conference tournament thanks in large part to Wyatt Thompson. His 35 points led Dwight (11-13) to the victory.
Pontiac 81, Coal City 50: At Coal City, a six-point halftime deficit didn’t pan out for the Coalers (9-15) in a nonconference loss.
Bolingbrook 83, Sandburg 46: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders improved to 18-6, 4-0 in the SWSC with the win.
Oswego 60, Minooka 47: At Oswego, Preston Van Pelt led the Indians with 17 points, and Jahmai McCoy added 11 for Minooka (3-20, 0-12 SPC) in the loss.
Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lockport 46: At Flossmoor, Jalen Falcon led the way for the Porters with 18 points. Quinton Hunter added 13 for Lockport (14-10, 1-3 SWSC).
Girls Basketball
Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 53: At Plainfield, Lexi Salzar led the way for the Tigers with 23 points as North improved to 18-8 and 12-1 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Sydney Scott added 13 points for North in its seventh straight win.
Plainfield East 75, Joliet Central 54: At Joliet, the Bengals (19-4, 13-0) stayed unbeaten in the SPC behind 21 points from Lexi Sepulveda and 19 from Jocelyn Trotter. Central (10-15, 4-9) got 17 points from Ellie Fowler and 10 from Isabel Sanchez.
Morris 53, Plano 44: At Morris, on senior night, a freshman stole the show. Landrie Callahan finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds as Morris (8-19, 1-11) picked up its first Interstate 8 Conference win of the season.
Boys Bowling
IHSA Boys State Meet: At O’Fallon, after the opening round of games at the state bowling championships, Lincoln-Way West is in fourth place, 88 pins out of the top spot. Seniors Jacob Schram, Matt Manprisio and Jake Bogda led the way for the Warriors. Schram is in third place overall just 40 pins out of the top spot. Joliet West is in 10th place, led by sophomore Tyler Macdonald, who sits in seventh place. Minooka is 12th and was led by Zach Kunkle with a score of 1,258.
Girls Competitive Dance
IHSA State Meet: At Bloomington, Morris had the top score in Class 1A on Day 1 of the state finals. Morris had a team score of 91.12 and is among 12 Class 1A teams going to Saturday’s finals. Joliet Catholic and Providence Catholic took fifth and sixth place in the Class 2A team standings on Day 1 and advanced to the finals.