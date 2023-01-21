The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, January 20, 2023

At Coal City, Cason Headley had a big night for the host Coalers in their Illinois Central Eight basketball game against Washington on Friday. His 28-point effort lifted the Coalers to a 75-42 win over Wilmington.
Carson Shepard added in 14 points and nine assists as the Coalers improved to 8-12, 4-5 in the ICE. Wilmington fell to 10-7, 5-4.
Boys Basketball
Lemont 62, Oak Forest 49: At Oak Forest, Klaidas Paskauskas scored 15 points as Lemont (17-6, 6-2 South Suburban Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak. Conor Murray added nine points for Lemont.
Providence Catholic 59, St. Francis De Sales 58 (OT): At New Lenox, Seth Chaney scored 28 points and Collin Moran added 15 for the Celtics in the Chicago Catholic League contest. PC improved to 8-13 overall and 3-5 in the CCL.
Joliet Central 50, Minooka 47: At Joliet, Central snapped a 10-game losing streak, improving to 6-18, 2-9 in the SPC with the win over Minooka (3-17, 0-10).
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 44: At Gardner, the Panthers won for the third time in their past five with the River Valley Conference win. GSW improved to 10-13.
Oswego 58, Plainfield East 53: At Plainfield, the Bengals dropped to 9-10 on the season and 3-7 in conference play, falling to the Panthers.
Plainfield North 72, Plainfield Central 55: At Plainfield, Donovan Collins scored 19 points and Jeffrey Fleming added 17 for Plainfield North (12-8, 6-4 SPC).
Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 56: At Plainfield, the Cougars (10-13, 4-5 SPC) dropped a contest to the state-ranked Wolves.
Seneca 58, Roanoke-Benson 34: At Roanoke, Paxton Giertz went for 21 points as Seneca improved to 18-2, 5-1 in the Tri-County Conference.
Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln-Way West 59: At Bolingbrook, Mekhi Cooper led the way for the Raiders with 20 points, and Aries Hull added 13 points and nine boards for Bolingbrook (16-5, 3-0 SWSC).
Streator 52, Peotone 42: At Streator, the Blue Devils couldn’t overcome a 25-point night from Christian Benning as they dropped the ICE contest falling to 10-10, 4-5 in the ICE.
Marist 72, Joliet Catholic 62: At Chicago Heights, the HIlltoppers dropped the East Suburban Catholic conference contest to the Red Hawks. JCA dropped to 9-10, 2-8 in the ESCC.
Romeoville 68, West Aurora 53: At Romeoville, Troy Cicero scored 24 points and Kaharie Loggin added 15 for the Spartans in the SPC win. Aaron Brown and Meyoh Swansey added 11 each for Romeoville (15-9, 7-3 in the SPC).
Girls Basketball
Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 68: At Plainfield, Lexi Salazar led a balanced scoring attack for the Tigers with 19 points in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Yasmine Bryant added 14 points and Kaitlyn Sedillo 10 for Plainfield North (15-8, 9-1). Plainfield Central (7-14, 20-7 in the SPC) got a game-high 28 points from Aaliyah Frazier, 15 from Na’Kiyah Robertson, and 10 each from Aniela Machalski, Abigail Kearney.
Boys Wrestling
Tom Lahey Invitational: At Palos Heights, Lincoln-Way East leads the way in the team standings after the opening round of the invitational. The Griffins sent through nine into Saturday’s semifinals as did Lockport and Lincoln-Way West. Lincoln-Way Central sent through eight and Bolingbrook five that will wrestle Saturday.
Joliet Catholic 68, Notre Dame 3: At Joliet, on senior night, the Hilltoppers continued their dominating season with the win over the visiting Dons.