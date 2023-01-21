January 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, January 20, 2023

Coal City boys basketball takes down Wilmington for Illinois Central Eight win.

By Shaw Local News Network

At Coal City, Cason Headley had a big night for the host Coalers in their Illinois Central Eight basketball game against Washington on Friday. His 28-point effort lifted the Coalers to a 75-42 win over Wilmington.

Carson Shepard added in 14 points and nine assists as the Coalers improved to 8-12, 4-5 in the ICE. Wilmington fell to 10-7, 5-4.

Boys Basketball

Lemont 62, Oak Forest 49: At Oak Forest, Klaidas Paskauskas scored 15 points as Lemont (17-6, 6-2 South Suburban Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak. Conor Murray added nine points for Lemont.

Providence Catholic 59, St. Francis De Sales 58 (OT): At New Lenox, Seth Chaney scored 28 points and Collin Moran added 15 for the Celtics in the Chicago Catholic League contest. PC improved to 8-13 overall and 3-5 in the CCL.

Joliet Central 50, Minooka 47: At Joliet, Central snapped a 10-game losing streak, improving to 6-18, 2-9 in the SPC with the win over Minooka (3-17, 0-10).

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 44: At Gardner, the Panthers won for the third time in their past five with the River Valley Conference win. GSW improved to 10-13.

Oswego 58, Plainfield East 53: At Plainfield, the Bengals dropped to 9-10 on the season and 3-7 in conference play, falling to the Panthers.

Plainfield North 72, Plainfield Central 55: At Plainfield, Donovan Collins scored 19 points and Jeffrey Fleming added 17 for Plainfield North (12-8, 6-4 SPC).

Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 56: At Plainfield, the Cougars (10-13, 4-5 SPC) dropped a contest to the state-ranked Wolves.

Seneca 58, Roanoke-Benson 34: At Roanoke, Paxton Giertz went for 21 points as Seneca improved to 18-2, 5-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln-Way West 59: At Bolingbrook, Mekhi Cooper led the way for the Raiders with 20 points, and Aries Hull added 13 points and nine boards for Bolingbrook (16-5, 3-0 SWSC).

Streator 52, Peotone 42: At Streator, the Blue Devils couldn’t overcome a 25-point night from Christian Benning as they dropped the ICE contest falling to 10-10, 4-5 in the ICE.

Marist 72, Joliet Catholic 62: At Chicago Heights, the HIlltoppers dropped the East Suburban Catholic conference contest to the Red Hawks. JCA dropped to 9-10, 2-8 in the ESCC.

Romeoville 68, West Aurora 53: At Romeoville, Troy Cicero scored 24 points and Kaharie Loggin added 15 for the Spartans in the SPC win. Aaron Brown and Meyoh Swansey added 11 each for Romeoville (15-9, 7-3 in the SPC).

Girls Basketball

Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 68: At Plainfield, Lexi Salazar led a balanced scoring attack for the Tigers with 19 points in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Yasmine Bryant added 14 points and Kaitlyn Sedillo 10 for Plainfield North (15-8, 9-1). Plainfield Central (7-14, 20-7 in the SPC) got a game-high 28 points from Aaliyah Frazier, 15 from Na’Kiyah Robertson, and 10 each from Aniela Machalski, Abigail Kearney.

Boys Wrestling

Tom Lahey Invitational: At Palos Heights, Lincoln-Way East leads the way in the team standings after the opening round of the invitational. The Griffins sent through nine into Saturday’s semifinals as did Lockport and Lincoln-Way West. Lincoln-Way Central sent through eight and Bolingbrook five that will wrestle Saturday.

Joliet Catholic 68, Notre Dame 3: At Joliet, on senior night, the Hilltoppers continued their dominating season with the win over the visiting Dons.

PremiumCoal City PrepsBolingbrook PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East High SchoolLincoln-Way West PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsJoliet Central PrepsMinooka PrepsPeotone PrepsJoliet Catholic PrepsLockport PrepsSeneca PrepsGardner South Wilmington PrepsWilmington PrepsLemont PrepsPlainfield North PrepsJoliet West PrepsRomeoville PrepsGirls BasketballBoys BasketballWrestling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois