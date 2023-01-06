The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 5, 2023

Thursday night couldn’t have started any better for Seneca’s girls basketball team.
A 19-0 first-quarter lead turned into a 57-21 rout of visiting Midland in a Tri-Valley Conference contest. Kennedy Hartwig drained five 3-pointers on her way to a 24-point night to lead the Lady Irish. Alyssa Zellers added 11 points for Seneca (15-6, 7-0 TVC).
Girls Basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 65, Andrew 34: At Tinley Park, Azyah Newson-Cole had a big day for the Knights as Central won their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener.
Newson-Cole scored 20 points to lead Central (11-7, 1-0 SWSC) and added six rebounds and four assists. Gracen Gehrke added 11 points and five rebounds for the Knights.
Yorkville 52, Joliet Central 41: At Yorkville, Sakia Pruitte scored 13 points to lead the Steelmen in a South Suburban Prairie contest. Isabel Sanchez added 10 points for Central (7-10, 2-5 SPC).
Lincoln-Way West 54, Stagg 38: At New Lenox, Peyton Madl and Chyne Lewis scored 12 points each to lead the Warriors to a win in their SWSC opener. West improved to 13-4 overall.
Sandburg 55, Lincoln-Way East 52: At Orland Park, Hayven Smith scored 14 points as the Griffins dropped their road contest to the Eagles. East fell to 14-4 overall, 0-1 in the SWSC Blue.
Bolingbrook 57, Homewood-Flossmoor 33: At Bolingbrook, Angelina Smith poured in 15 points as the Raiders opened SWSC Blue play with the win over the Vikings. Bolingbrook improved to 14-1 on the season.
Lockport 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34: At Lockport, Patricija Tamasauskas led the Porters with 17 points in the SWSC crossover. Alaina Peetz added 12 for Lockport (13-8).
Lemont 37, Argo 34: At Summit, Bella Kedryna was about all the Indians needed in the South Suburban Conference contest. Kedryna scored 30 of her team’s 37 points as Lemont improved to 8-7, 3-1 in the SSC.
Reed-Custer 38, Streator 8: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble led a balanced Comet attack with 11 points in the Illinois Central Eight rout. RC improved to 10-10 overall, 4-2 in conference play.
Peotone 50, Wilmington 36: At Peotone, a workmanlike effort kept the Blue Devils unbeaten. Madi Schroeder led the way with 17 points, and Marissa Velasco added 13 for Peotone (15-0, 6-0 in the ICE).
Coal City 55, Lisle 44: At Lisle, Makayla Henline scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Coalers in the ICE contest. Mia Ferrias added 15 points for Coal City (13-4, 4-2 in the ICE).
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Momence 31: At Momence, Addi Fair had another amazing performance for the Panthers. Her 30 points led the way for GSW (8-10, 5-2 in the RVC).
Boys Basketball
Lemont 79, Argo 43: At Lemont, Matas Castillo scored 16 points and Rokas Castillo added 13 in the SSC win. Deividas Bilevicius chipped in with 10 points for Lemont (13-1, 4-0 in the SSC).
Boys Wrestling
Plainfield North 41, West Aurora 25: At Plainfield, the Tigers improved to 14-4 on the season with the win over state-ranked West Aurora. Jack Curran, Luke Grindstaff, Jack Wegner, Leonardo Tovar, Lou DelPage, Aidan DuRell and Reid Pakla were among the winners for North.
Lemont 36, Oak Forest 36 (tie): At Oak Forest, Cory Zator, Carter Mikolajczak, Sam Schuit, Johnny O’Connor, Nathan Wrublik, Vincent Dellicolli, and Alex Pasquale were winners for the Indians in the draw with the Bengals.
Coal City 65, Peotone 6: At Wilmington, four Coaler wrestlers won by fall, as Michael Gonzalez, Joey Breneman, Jack Poyner, and Brant Widlowski led the way for Coal City.
Coal City 66, Lisle 9: At Wilmington, as part of the triangular meet, the Coalers rolled by the Lions with five falls. Brody Widlowski won his match for the Coalers at 113 pounds in 50 seconds.
Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 21: At Joliet, in the Takedown Cancer Match, West rolled to the conference crown with 10 falls. Marquell Godfrey was quickest, taking the 126-pound match in 43 seconds.
Girls Bowling
Oswego East 2,537, Plainfield North 2,278: At Aurora, in an SPC matchup, the Tigers fell to the Wolves.
Lockport 1,854, Lincoln-Way East 1,852: At Mokena, Morgan LiCausi led the Porters to the SWSC win over the Griffins, rolling a two-game total of 436. Paige Matiasek added a total of 392 for the Porters.
Lincoln-Way Central 1,389, Sandburg 1,367: At Orland Park, Samantha Mann rolled a team-best of 383 to lead the way for the Knights.