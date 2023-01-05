The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 4

At Serena, Wes Shats had 23 points to lead Reed-Custer to a 52-50 nonconference boys basketball victory over Serena on Wednesday.
Jace Christian had 15 points, and Jake McPherson pitched in with seven.
Girls basketball
Seneca 46, Dwight 29: At Seneca, Ella Sterling had 14 points to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Kennedy Hartwig scored 12, and Cassia Buchanan added seven.
Rochelle 39, Morris 20: At Rochelle, Landrie Callahan had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Brooklyn Lind added six points, three steals and four blocks.