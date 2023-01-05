January 04, 2023
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 4

Reed-Custer boys basketball tops Serena as Wes Shats scores 23

By Shaw Local News Network

At Serena, Wes Shats had 23 points to lead Reed-Custer to a 52-50 nonconference boys basketball victory over Serena on Wednesday.

Jace Christian had 15 points, and Jake McPherson pitched in with seven.

Girls basketball

Seneca 46, Dwight 29: At Seneca, Ella Sterling had 14 points to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.

Kennedy Hartwig scored 12, and Cassia Buchanan added seven.

Rochelle 39, Morris 20: At Rochelle, Landrie Callahan had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.

Brooklyn Lind added six points, three steals and four blocks.

