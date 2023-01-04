The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Lexi Salazar scored 13 points Tuesday to help Plainfield North’s girls basketball team remain undefeated in Southwest Prairie Conference play with a 68-60 road win over in-district rival Plainfield South.
Bella Garcia added 11 points for the Tigers (11-6, 6-0 SPC).
Minooka 33, Plainfield Central 27: At Plainfield, the Indians secured an SPC victory over the host Wildcats.
Reed-Custer 50, Flanagan 41: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to help the host Comets (9-10) to a nonconference win.
Brooklyn Harding provided 11 points, seven steals and four rebounds, and Laci Newbrough added 12 points and three rebounds.
Boys basketball
Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 47: At Plainfield, the host Tigers prevailed in their SPC game against in-district rival Plainfield South. Jeffrey Fleming led North (8-6, 3-3 SPC) with 19 points.
Plainfield Central 45, Minooka 43: At Plainfield, the Wildcats edged Minooka in an SPC matchup.
Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31: At Oswego, the Steelmen dropped their SPC matchup against the host Wolves.
Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51: At Yorkville, the Bengals dropped the SPC contest to the host Foxes.
Pontiac 66, Dwight 25: At Dwight, the Trojans led 9-8 after the first quarter but were unable to keep pace with Pontiac in the nonconference loss. Wyatt Thompson topped Dwight with 13 points.
Joliet West 76, West Aurora 67: At Aurora, the Tigers went on the road and picked up a SPC win.
Girls bowling
Lockport 1,843, Lincoln-Way Central 1,372: At Lockport, Abby Miller rolled a 391 series (181-210) to help the Porters to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Morgan LiCausi added a 380 series for Lockport, and Samantha Mann paced Central with a 354 series.