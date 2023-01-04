January 03, 2023
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Plainfield North girls basketball defeats Plainfield South in SPC

By Shaw Local News Network

Lexi Salazar scored 13 points Tuesday to help Plainfield North’s girls basketball team remain undefeated in Southwest Prairie Conference play with a 68-60 road win over in-district rival Plainfield South.

Bella Garcia added 11 points for the Tigers (11-6, 6-0 SPC).

Minooka 33, Plainfield Central 27: At Plainfield, the Indians secured an SPC victory over the host Wildcats.

Reed-Custer 50, Flanagan 41: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to help the host Comets (9-10) to a nonconference win.

Brooklyn Harding provided 11 points, seven steals and four rebounds, and Laci Newbrough added 12 points and three rebounds.

Boys basketball

Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 47: At Plainfield, the host Tigers prevailed in their SPC game against in-district rival Plainfield South. Jeffrey Fleming led North (8-6, 3-3 SPC) with 19 points.

Plainfield Central 45, Minooka 43: At Plainfield, the Wildcats edged Minooka in an SPC matchup.

Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31: At Oswego, the Steelmen dropped their SPC matchup against the host Wolves.

Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51: At Yorkville, the Bengals dropped the SPC contest to the host Foxes.

Pontiac 66, Dwight 25: At Dwight, the Trojans led 9-8 after the first quarter but were unable to keep pace with Pontiac in the nonconference loss. Wyatt Thompson topped Dwight with 13 points.

Joliet West 76, West Aurora 67: At Aurora, the Tigers went on the road and picked up a SPC win.

Girls bowling

Lockport 1,843, Lincoln-Way Central 1,372: At Lockport, Abby Miller rolled a 391 series (181-210) to help the Porters to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Morgan LiCausi added a 380 series for Lockport, and Samantha Mann paced Central with a 354 series.

