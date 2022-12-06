The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, December 5

At Dwight, Wyatt Thompson scored 25 points Monday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the host Dwight Trojans past Serena in a 66-47 nonconference boys basketball loss.
Connor Telford had 10 points, and Dawson Carr added six for Dwight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 17: At Gardner, Addi Fair had 24 points to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Grace Olsen had 13 points, and Aspen Lardi added six.
Morris 55, IMSA 2: At Aurora, Landrie Callahan led Morris with 25 points and 11 rebounds during a nonconference victory.
Moriah Mayberry had six points, Aaliyah Barlow had four points and six rebounds, and Brooklyn Lind had five steals and four assists.
Seneca 52, Ottawa Marquette 48: At Seneca, Kennedy Hartwig had 23 points to lead the Irish to a key Tri-County Conference victory.
Alyssa Zellers had nine points, and Lainie Olson added eight.
Peotone 47, Herscher 46: At Herscher, Jenna Hunter had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Madi Schroeder had 15 points and nine rebounds, Mady Kibelkis had seven points, and Addie Graffeo added six.
Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40: At Minooka, Lexi Salazar had 24 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
GIRLS BOWLING
Lockport 3,138, Oswego 2,878: At Lockport, Paige Matiasek finished with a 669 series to lead the Porters to a nonconference victory.
Brooke Stroud finished with a 652 series, Lani Breedlove had a 624, and Hailey Jourdan rolled a 617.