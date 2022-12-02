The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, December 1, 2022

A big night from Ava Gugliuzza lifted Lincoln-Way West girls basketball to a lopsided 81-28 win over Simeon on Thursday.
Gugliuzza was one of five players to hit double figures for West (6-0). She finished with 27 points. Raylin Cabellero tallied 17 points for the Warriors.
Seneca 51, Henry 19: At Henry, a 14-2 start to the game was about all the Irish needed in their Tri-County Conference game. Kennedy Hartwig led the way with 10 points for Seneca (6-2, 3-0).
Joliet West 60, Romeoville 50: At Romeoville, Maziah Shelton continued her strong start to the season scoring 28 points to lead the Tigers. Destiny McNair added 13 for West (5-2, 2-0 Southwest Prairie Conference).
Joliet Central 58, Plainfield East 48: At Joliet, Central shook off a sluggish first half to pull away for the SPC win over the Bengals. Central improved to 2-4 and evened up its conference record to 1-1.
Roanoke-Benson 68, Dwight 46: At Roanoke, the Trojans (1-3, 0-1) dropped their Tri-County Conference opener to the Rockets.
Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble scored 13 points and Brooklyn Harding had 10 as the Comets improved to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Grace Christian Academy 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 36: At Kankakee, the Panthers dropped a tight game Thursday night. GSW fell to 1-7 on the season.
Peotone 61, Streator 11: At Peotone, the Blue Devils (7-0) rolled in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Mady Kibelkis led the way for Peotone (7-0, 2-0) with 13 points. Madi Schroeder added 12 points and Jenna Hunter had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Boys Bowling
Lincoln-Way East 2,018, Lockport 1,994: At Frankfort, freshman Jonas Przybylinski led the way for the Griffins, rolling a team best 215. Connor Boers (209) and Charlie Zdanek (207) helped lead East to a season record of 4-3, 3-2 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.
Boys Wrestling
Lincoln-Way East 52, Andrew 24: At Tinley Park, Noah Ciolkosz, Tyson Zvonar, Brayden Mortell, Kevin Byrne, Domanic Abeja, Zach LaMonto, Jackson Zaeske, Ari Zaeske and Jack Mularz had wins as the Griffins (3-0, 1-0) opened SWSC dual-meet action.
Lemont 53, Argo 24: At Lemont, senior Johnny O’Connor won by technical fall to lead the Indians to the South Suburban Conference win.
Lemont 78, Thornton Fractional South 0: At Lemont, the Indians walked all over TF South in the South Suburban Conference opener for both schools.
Oswego 39, Minooka 34: At Minooka, the host Indians dropped their SPC opener to the Panthers.
Yorkville 38, Plainfield North 24: At Yorkville, the Tigers fell to the foxes in an SPC dual-meet opener for both schools.
Seneca 39, Sandwich 29: At Morris, the Fighting Irish opened the season with a win over the Indians.
Seneca 48, Morris 34: At Morris, the Irish took down host Morris.