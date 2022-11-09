Girls volleyball: Joliet Catholic, St. Francis, Nazareth, Taylorville make up Class 3A’s Final Four

Here is a look at the Class 3A Final Four competing this weekend in the IHSA Class 3A State Volleyball Finals at Normal’s Redbird Arena (statistics courtesy of the IHSA):
Joliet Catholic Angels
Record: 23-17
Head coach: Kisha Cameron (2nd season, 50-30)
Assistants: Jessie Aquino, Don-Joe Lei, Amanda Chamberlin, Ryan Vozenilek
Enrollment: 1,017.225 (with multiplier)
State experience: 2021 (4th in 3A), 2019 (2nd in 3A), 2018 (3rd in 3A), 2015 (2nd in 3A), 2014 (2nd in 3A), 2010 (2nd in 3A), 2009 (1st in 3A), 2008 (1st in 3A), 2006 (3rd in AA), 2005 (4th in AA), 2003 (1st in AA), 1998 (4th in AA), 1987 (DNP in AA), 1986 (3rd in AA)
Roster breakdown: six seniors, two juniors, six sophomores
Current winning streak: five matches
Statistical leaders: Aces – Olivia Chovanec 56, Ava Neuschwander 40, Jessica Horn 35; Kills – Olivia Chovanec 208, Ellie Blotnik 183, Emma i 128; Blocks – Ava Neuschwander 39, Emma Vitas 28, Jessica Horn 23; Assists – Jessica Horn 661; Digs – Lauren Cardwell 216, Ellie Blotnik 149, Olivia Chovanec 108
Path to Redbird: Defeated Richards 25-20, 25-12 for Hillcrest Regional championship, defeated Lemont 25-23, 25-23 for Joliet Catholic Sectional championship, defeated St. Laurence 25-17, 30-28 for Hinsdale South Supersectional championship
In a sentence: As their coach pointed out, Joliet Catholic doesn’t have the jaw-dropping record or statistics expected of a Final Four team, but much of that is because of the youthful roster’s learning on the job [the top two hitters by kills are sophomores, set by a junior] and challenging schedule that got them to this point and makes them a dangerous wild card in the field.
-
St. Francis Spartans
Record: 28-12
Head coach: Lisa Ston (7th season, 174-79)
Assistants: Erin Tuttle, Seth Salmon, Ezequiel Rivera
Enrollment: 695
State experience: 2015 (1st in 4A), 2014 (1st in 3A), 2013 (1st in 3A), 2012 (1st in 3A), 2011 (3rd in 3A), 2007 (2nd in 3A), 2006 (1st in AA), 2004 (1st in A), 2003 (1st in A), 2002 (1st in A), 2000 (2nd in A), 1998 (3rd in A), 1997 (1st in A), 1996 (DNP in A), 1995 (4th in A), 1994 (3rd in A), 1992 (1st in A), 1991 (1st in A), 1988 (1st in A), 1987 (3rd in AA)
Roster breakdown: six seniors, six juniors, four sophomores
Current winning streak: nine matches
Statistical leaders: Aces – Addy Horner 78, Liv Basel 53, Anna Paquette 39; Kills – Addy Horner 298, Brooke Everett 207, Anna Paquette 195; Blocks – Jess Schmidt 68, Addy Horner 62, Emma Delaney 57; Assists – KK Dumpit 461, Addy Horner 357; Digs – Liv Basel 243, Anna Paquette 232, Katie Schuele 206
Path to Redbird: Defeated Burlington Central 24-26, 25-10, 25-14 for the St. Francis Regional championship, defeated Kaneland 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 for the Burlington Central Sectional championship, defeated Metamora 24-26, 25-15, 25-13 for the Sterling Supersectional championship
In a sentence: Back at state for the first time since Ston took over for longtime head coach Peg Kopec, the Spartans are looking to add the program’s 13th state championship trophy and are never out of a match, as demonstrated by their six victories after losing the opening set – including twice this postseason, in the regional championship and supersectional.
-
Nazareth Roadrunners
Record: 21-16
Head coach: Melissa Masterson (7th season, 143-80)
Assistants: Kyle Masterson, Nathan Erdal, Matt Mada, Melissa Quintana
Enrollment: 1,244.925 (with multiplier)
State experience: 2021 (1st in 3A), 2019 (3rd in 3A)
Roster breakdown: four seniors, eight juniors, no sophomores, two freshmen
Current winning streak: five matches
Statistical leaders: Aces – Reese Butkus 43, Megan McNicholas 36, Lauren Salata 35; Kills – Lauren Salata 356, Kitty Sandt 257, Olivia Austin 205; Blocks – Oliva Austin 69, Emily Risley 45, Kitty Sandt 37; Assists – Kitty Sandt 604, Ella Jucovics 109; Digs – Reese Butkus 486, Kitty Sandt 239, Lauren Salata 213
Path to Redbird: Defeated Chicago Noble/Bulls 25-9, 25-8 for Nazareth Regional championship, defeated Fenwich 25-19, 27-25 for Little Village Sectional championship, defeated St. Viator 26-24, 25-20 for River Forest Trinity Supersectional championship
In a sentence: A new powerhouse on the state stage, Nazareth has suffered more losses this season (16) than in any season since Masterson’s two sub-.500 seasons in 2016 and 2017 at the start of her tenure, but has come up clutch in three straight postseason nail-biters to return to Redbird, defend its title and add a third state trophy to the school’s war chest.
-
Taylorville Tornadoes
Record: 30-9-1
Head coach: Kim Peabody (10th season, 237-128-1)
Assistants: Matt Peabody, Rozella Colbrook
Enrollment: 756.5
State experience: This is Taylorville’s first IHSA State appearance
Roster breakdown: three seniors, six juniors, four sophomores, two freshmen
Current winning streak: eight matches
Statistical leaders: Aces – Sophie Mizeur 50, Olivia Woodward 37, Elle Richards 33; Kills – Elle Richards 346, Robyn Odugbesan 172, Mazie Fleming 155; Blocks – Mazie Fleming 66, Robyn Odugbesan 46, Elle Richards 37; Assists – Sophie Mizeur 785, Alayna Vincent 52; Digs – Samantha Logue 370, Sophie Mizeur 334, Elle Richards 294
Path to Redbird: Defeated Waterloo 25-16, 25-11 for the Jerseyville Regional championship, defeated Mascoutah 25-23, 25-22 for the Centralia Sectional championship, defeated Normal U-High 22-25, 26-24, 25-23 for the Chatham Glenwood Supersectional championship
In a sentence: The only first-time state qualifier in this year’s 3A field, Taylorville has dropped only eight sets total going back to Oct. 1, with its two match losses over that stretch coming at the hands of Lincoln and Mahomet-Seymour – both of which were eventually eliminated by the same Normal U-High squad the Tornadoes outlasted in a three-set thriller to get to Redbird.