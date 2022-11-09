Girls volleyball: JCA excited to bring back another state trophy

JOLIET — Kisha Cameron has been the head coach of the Joliet Catholic Academy volleyball team for two years. Friday will mark her second trip to the state finals, as the Angels play Wheaton St. Francis in the Class 3A semifinals. Last year, JCA finished fourth, and is hoping to come home with a bigger trophy this season.
After losing quite a bit of production and leadership from last year’s squad, Cameron wasn’t quite sure what to expect this season, as four sophomores were being counted on to be big contributors. But, she had high hopes.
“I could definitely see this [another trip to state] happening at the beginning of the year,” Cameron said. “We had a lot of talented young kids, and the kids that were coming back were very close to the flame last year and saw what we were trying to build and how we could get there.”
Sophomores Olivia Chovanec and Ellie Blotnik are 1-2 in kills for the Angels (23-17) with 208 and 183, respectively, while Brooke Simon had added 53 kills and Delani Kirstein 36. Both Chovanec and Blotnik play full rotations, and Chovanec has a team-high 56 aces to go with 108 digs, while Blotnik has 32 aces and 149 digs.
“We had a lot of players without much varsity experience,” Cameron said. “At the beginning of the year, they were asking questions. ‘Should we do this? Can we do this?’ Now, they are making statements. ‘Yes, we can do this. ‘Yes, we are going to do this.’”
It’s not all youngsters for the Angels, though.
Seniors Ava Neuschwander (61 kills, 39 blocks, 40 aces), Emma Vitas (128 kills, 28 blocks) and Lauren Cardwell (26 aces, team-high 216 digs) and junior Jessica Horn (team-high 661 assists to go with 107 digs, 57 kills, 23 blocks and 35 aces) have meshed with and mentored the younger players en route to another trip to the state finals.
“The older girls like Ava and Emma and Lauren have provided the leadership and knowledge to the younger girls and it has been a good mix,” Cameron said.
The overall record may not be as impressive as some other teams at the state finals, but the Angels continue to play in high-level tournaments throughout the season in order to prepare themselves for a postseason run.
“The record might not be what we wanted,” Cameron said. “It’s been frustrating at times because we want to win those matches, but we are seeing the fruits of playing tough matches like that. That’s why we get into those tournaments. We want to play against that type of competition so we’re ready when the postseason comes.
“I think at the ASICS Tournament [Sept. 30-Oct. 1], we played good volleyball. We didn’t win some of those matches, but we played well. The girls were showing flashes of what they could be. Then, we had a match against Downers Grove North [a 25-9, 24-26, 25-21 win on Oct. 15] that showed how good we could be.”
Cameron feels that the Angels have kicked it into high gear since the postseason has started, as they have won five straight matches.
“We told the girls, they aren’t young anymore,” she said. “They have a full season of varsity volleyball under their belts. They are used to the speed and the competition level. They aren’t going to go out and win just because they are from JCA. In fact, most teams want to beat them because they are from JCA.
“There was a moment in the Super-Sectional match against St. Laurence where they just said in the huddle that we were not going to go to three sets. Something changed and they were more determined.”
One thing is certain. The Angels are ready to play.
“Oh, my gosh, they are driving me nuts,” Cameron laughed. “They are stopping by my office for no reason other than to tell me they are ready. I just say, ‘That’s fine. Now get to class.’
“I feel like the girls are going to go out there and give whatever they’ve got to give, and I will be happy with that. Of course, I would love to come home with a bigger trophy than we had last year. It’s time to just go out there and play their best.”