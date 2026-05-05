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Kendall County Now

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office tackles distracted driving in recent enforcement campaign

Kendall County Sheriff's Office squad car

Kendall County Sheriff's Office squad car (File photo)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued nine speeding tickets and 22 distracted driving citations as part of its Distracted Driving Awareness enforcement campaign in April.

The Sheriff’s Office also issued one unlawful window tint citation, one no passing zone citation and one citation for driving without insurance.

“Distracted driving remains a serious problem on our roadways,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “One moment of inattention can change lives forever. High-visibility enforcement is one way we remind drivers that safe driving requires their full attention. April may be over, but our message is not. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office will continue enforcing distracted driving laws and urging motorists to put the phone away whenever they get behind the wheel.”

The Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement, and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Kendall County Sheriff's OfficeKendall CountyShaw Local Front HeadlinesTrafficLaw enforcementIllinois Department of TransportationIllinois State Police
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.