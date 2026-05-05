Downers Grove’s public art program the focus of Saturday’s Coffee With Council

Downers Grove's plan for the addition of public art in the downtown area features Linda Kunze Plaza and three other locations. The locations would be the first of more than 30 planned over time (Courtesy Village of Downers Grove)

Downers Grove’s Coffee With the Council Saturday will focus on the village’s plans for a public arts program.

The one-hour session will serve as a visioning and listening session led by Sculpture Milwaukee, a public art curation and installer the village has partnered with for the program.

The village plans to engage residents through workshops and other proven approaches used by communities with public art programs.

Coffee With the Council will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Main Street Train Station.

Residents will have the opportunity to:

Share what types of public art they would like to see

Offer ideas and inspiration

Help guide the look and feel of future installations

The first phase of the public art program will include four pieces art located at Linda Kunze Plaza and three flexible amenity areas.

Those locations are:

The southeast corner of Burlington Avenue and Main Street

The northeast corner of Curtis and Main Street

Main Street in front of Wasabe Restaurant & Bar

Developing a public art program is part of the village’s long-range plan.

Sculpture Milwaukee will oversee the selection, coordination and installation of the first four sculptural artworks.

The firm will participate in up to two community visioning sessions and up to two stakeholder meetings to provide guidance on the art installations.

Sculpture Milwaukee will select the art installations, which will consist of newly commissioned sculptures and acquired existing sculptures.

Additionally, the firm will review and consider artists presented to them by the village for consideration. It also will present the final art installations to village staff for review and approval.

The firm will lead and participate in programming, marketing and communications as directed by the village to promote the art installations.

A project schedule calls for the installations to be completed by May 31, 2027.

Guidelines for the public art include: