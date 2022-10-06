The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Plainfield North senior Oliver Burns has shown time and time again that he is one of the top distance runners in the state. On Wednesday, at the prestigious Naperville Twilight Invitational, Burns proved it again. He ran a quick 14:46.5 to place second to Liam Newhart of Oak Park-River Forest.
His effort along with top-20 finishes from Ryan Tracey and Owen Stahl helped the Tigers to a third-place finish in the team standings. Downers Grove North took the team title followed by Oak Park River Forest.
Boys soccer
Coal City 6, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Coalers put up a whopping 33 shots on goal in the nonconference contest. Coal City improved to 3-13-1 on the season.
Marist 4, Joliet Catholic 3: At Joliet, Aldo Estrada scored twice and Leonardo Marquez added another in the Hilltoppers regular-season match. JCA closed the regular season 4-12, 0-7 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.
Lemont 0, Waubonsie Valley 0 (tie): At Aurora, at the Waubonsie Valley Invite, the Indians and Warriors played to a scoreless draw. Lemont (10-3-5) will continue play in the tournament Saturday.
Girls volleyball
Fenwick 2, Providence 0: At Oak Park, in a Chicago Catholic League match, the Friars topped the Celtics 25-19, 25-21. Providence is now 14-13, 1-4 in the CCL.
Plainfield North 2, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, in a wild three-game match, the Tigers outlasted the Cougars 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 in a South Suburban Prairie Conference match. North improved to 18-7, 6-1 in the SPC. South fell to 19-7, 4-2 in the SPC.
Girls cross country
Naperville Twilight Invitational: At Naperville, seniors Gabriella McCollom and Gabriella Kics placed in the top 15 for Minooka at the Naperville Twilight Invitational. The Indians placed sixth overall in the team race. Plainfield North finished 12th. The Tigers’ top finisher was Elise Czarniewski.