September 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Lincoln-Way East volleyball wins two at Wheaton Classic

By Shaw Local News Network

Grace Poynton and Jada James played big roles in two wins for the Lincoln-Way East volleyball team at the Wheaton Classic.

Poynton had 16 assists in a 25-18, 25-18 win over Lemont.

In the second match of the day, the Griffins rallied after dropping the first game to host Wheaton North to win the match 20-25, 25-20, 25-13.

James had 11 kills and Maggie Simon added 16 assists in the win. East moves into the championship bracket on Saturday.

Boys Soccer

Plainfield North 3, Bolingbrook 0: At Plainfield, at the Plainfield Classic, the Tigers blanked the Raiders to improve to 10-1 on the season. Bolingbrook dropped to 7-3.

Marian Catholic 6, Joliet Catholic 5: At Chicago Heights, senior Aldo Estrada drilled home four goals as the Hilltoppers came back from 3-1 down but came up short in the East Suburban Catholic contest. Sophomore Leonardo Marquez added three assists and Ramon Rios a pair for JCA (2-5-1, 0-2 in the ESCC).

Plainfield South 2, Victoria Soto 1: At Plainfield, at the Plainfield Classic, the Cougars improved to 4-3-1 with the nonconference win.

East Aurora 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Plainfield, at the Plainfield Classic, the Warriors fell to the Tomcats. West is now 4-3-2 on the season.

Girls Volleyball

Minooka 2, Yorkville 1: At Yorkville, behind 10 kills from senior Rachel Karceski and 17 assists from senior Lily King, the Indians took the Southwest Suburban Prairie matchup 25-20, 19-25, 25-19. Minooka improved to 5-6, 2-1 in the SPC.

Romeoville 2, West Aurora 0: At Aurora, the Spartans picked up their first win of the conference season with a 25-13, 25-20 win over the Blackhawks in SPC play. Romeoville improves to 6-9, 1-2 in the SPC.

Plainfield North 2, Oak Park-River Forest 0: At Wheaton, North battled to a win in its first match of the Wheaton Classic over the Huskies 25-17, 27-25.

Plainfield North 2, Geneva 1: At Wheaton, after dropping the middle game of its match against the Vikings, the Tigers took game three to win the match 25-21, 18-25, 25-20. North improved to 14-3 and moves into the Wheaton Classic championship bracket on Saturday.

Wheaton North 2, Lemont 0: At Wheaton, the Indians dropped their second match of the day to the Falcons 25-20, 25-18 at the Wheaton Classic.

Girls Swimming

Lincoln-Way West 112, Andrew 74: At Tinley Park, junior Hailey Fris won two individual events and led off the Warriors 200-yard medley relay in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Madalyn Witt took home wins in both sprint events — the 50 and 100-yard freestyles for West.

Boys Golf

Ottawa 150, Coal City 172: At Ogelsby, the Coalers fell to the Pirates in a nonconference road match.

Plainfield South 171, Plainfield East 172: At Plainfield, Brent Cudal carded a 40 and Josh Winterroth a 43 for the Bengals in the SPC contest. Cole Buettner shot a 44 and Cole Faulhaber a 45 for East.

