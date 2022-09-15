The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Grace Poynton and Jada James played big roles in two wins for the Lincoln-Way East volleyball team at the Wheaton Classic.
Poynton had 16 assists in a 25-18, 25-18 win over Lemont.
In the second match of the day, the Griffins rallied after dropping the first game to host Wheaton North to win the match 20-25, 25-20, 25-13.
James had 11 kills and Maggie Simon added 16 assists in the win. East moves into the championship bracket on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Plainfield North 3, Bolingbrook 0: At Plainfield, at the Plainfield Classic, the Tigers blanked the Raiders to improve to 10-1 on the season. Bolingbrook dropped to 7-3.
Marian Catholic 6, Joliet Catholic 5: At Chicago Heights, senior Aldo Estrada drilled home four goals as the Hilltoppers came back from 3-1 down but came up short in the East Suburban Catholic contest. Sophomore Leonardo Marquez added three assists and Ramon Rios a pair for JCA (2-5-1, 0-2 in the ESCC).
Plainfield South 2, Victoria Soto 1: At Plainfield, at the Plainfield Classic, the Cougars improved to 4-3-1 with the nonconference win.
East Aurora 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Plainfield, at the Plainfield Classic, the Warriors fell to the Tomcats. West is now 4-3-2 on the season.
Girls Volleyball
Minooka 2, Yorkville 1: At Yorkville, behind 10 kills from senior Rachel Karceski and 17 assists from senior Lily King, the Indians took the Southwest Suburban Prairie matchup 25-20, 19-25, 25-19. Minooka improved to 5-6, 2-1 in the SPC.
Romeoville 2, West Aurora 0: At Aurora, the Spartans picked up their first win of the conference season with a 25-13, 25-20 win over the Blackhawks in SPC play. Romeoville improves to 6-9, 1-2 in the SPC.
Plainfield North 2, Oak Park-River Forest 0: At Wheaton, North battled to a win in its first match of the Wheaton Classic over the Huskies 25-17, 27-25.
Plainfield North 2, Geneva 1: At Wheaton, after dropping the middle game of its match against the Vikings, the Tigers took game three to win the match 25-21, 18-25, 25-20. North improved to 14-3 and moves into the Wheaton Classic championship bracket on Saturday.
Wheaton North 2, Lemont 0: At Wheaton, the Indians dropped their second match of the day to the Falcons 25-20, 25-18 at the Wheaton Classic.
Girls Swimming
Lincoln-Way West 112, Andrew 74: At Tinley Park, junior Hailey Fris won two individual events and led off the Warriors 200-yard medley relay in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Madalyn Witt took home wins in both sprint events — the 50 and 100-yard freestyles for West.
Boys Golf
Ottawa 150, Coal City 172: At Ogelsby, the Coalers fell to the Pirates in a nonconference road match.
Plainfield South 171, Plainfield East 172: At Plainfield, Brent Cudal carded a 40 and Josh Winterroth a 43 for the Bengals in the SPC contest. Cole Buettner shot a 44 and Cole Faulhaber a 45 for East.