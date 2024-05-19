Joliet announces lane closures start Monday on part of Essington Road

A section of Essington Road in Joliet will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday. (Provided photo)

A section of Essington Road in Joliet will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday, the city announced.

The lane closures between Big Timber Drive and Rosemont Drive are expected to last about four weeks, the city said in a news release issued Friday.

Lanes are being closed for the ongoing Burr Oaks Water Main project.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the construction zone.

Information about the Burr Oaks project can be found on the city website at joliet.gov/construction-zone. Those with questions can contact the Public Utilities Department at (815) 724-4220 or the Public Works Department at (815) 724-4200.