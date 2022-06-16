Morris cancels boys and girls basketball shootouts

Morris guard AJ Zweeres drives to the hoop during last year's Morris Boys Shootout. This year's Shootout, scheduled for Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23, has been cancelled, along with the Ladies Shootout, scheduled for Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)