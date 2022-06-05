High school sports roundup for Saturday, June 4

Edwardsville put an end to Minooka’s baseball season on Saturday breaking away with a five-run fifth inning to secure a 10-0 five inning victory at the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional on Saturday.
The win will allow Edwardsville to return to Bloomington for a Supersectional matchup with Plainfiled North at 6 p.m. on Monday. Minooka finished its season with a 25-13 record.
Minooka was able to collect just three hits in the game, Ryan Norman recorded four strikeouts for the Indians.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lincoln-Way takes fourth at IHSA State Tournament: Lincoln-Way fell short in a pair of matches at the IHSA State Tournament at Hinsdale Central over the weekend, but still came home with a fourth place trophy for their efforts.
Lincoln-Way was edged out 18-17 by Lake Forest in the third place game on Saturday.
On Friday, New Trier topped Lincoln-Way 18-12 to send the Knights, who finished the season 18-5, into the third place match.
Erika Ho had five goals for Lincoln-Way in the New Trier match, while Savannah Berner, Kayley Palmer and Samantha Fratto all added two goals each.