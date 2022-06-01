Class 3A softball: Duncan, Mardjetko lead Lemont past Morris in JCA Sectional semifinal

JOLIET – When Sage Mardjetko is in the pitcher’s circle, the Lemont softball team doesn’t need a lot of runs.

In an 8-0 win over Morris in a Class 3A Joliet Catholic Academy Sectional semifinal Tuesday, all Lemont needed was Reagan Duncan.

Duncan started off the scoring by hitting an RBI double in the top of the second inning, scoring Natalie Pacyga, who had doubled ahead of her. Duncan added to her run production in a five-run third by launching a two-run homer to left, scoring Pacyga, who earlier hit an RBI triple, to make the score 6-0.

“On the first one, I was just trying to put the ball in play because I had two strikes,” Duncan said. “On the home run, I got the first pitch inside and, when I see that, I try to pull the ball.

“We feel pretty good when we have a few runs with Sage on the mound. We do it all to back her up.”

Mardjetko didn’t need a lot of backing up.

The South Carolina committ struck out the first six batters she faced and finished the game with a one-hitter and 17 strikeouts. Only three Morris batters reached base. Maddy Shannon led off the bottom of the third with a walk, Kayla Jepson reached on a one-out error in the fourth, and Maddie Noon led off the sixth with the only hit for Morris (23-15), a bloop single to right.

“I was able to get ahead of the hitters pretty well today,” Mardjetko said. “Once I get ahead, I can throw what I want instead of what I have to. I can have fun and mix up my pitches.

“Having a six-run lead early really makes me feel better. I know that if I make a mistake, I still have a cushion.”

Back-to-back doubles by Pacyga and Duncan gave Lemont (30-6), the defending Class 3A runner-up, a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. The top of the third started with walks to Nicole Pontrelli and Allison Pawlowicz. A sacrifice bunt by Alyssa DiMeo moved the runners to second and third, and Frankie Rita followed with a two-run double to left-center. Pacyga then tripled to left, scoring Rita and setting up Duncan’s two-run shot.

“One bad inning,” said Morris coach Jen Bamonte, whose team won its first regional title since 2014. “[Pitcher] Ella Davis threw well, but you can’t win if you don’t score. Give all the credit to their pitcher. She was able to utilize her control and her ability to manipulate pitches.

“We are going to miss our seniors [Grace Lines, Noon, Shannon, Madigan Doss, Alana Beshoar and Jaelyn Wiers], but we have laid a good foundation for the future. We have a lot of talent coming back and coming up from the lower levels. It’s going to be exciting.”

Lemont, which plays for the sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s Oak Forest-Marian Catholic game, added two runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI walk by Pawlowicz and a wild pitch that scored Mallory Corse.

“This was a good win for us,” Lemont coach Chris Traina said. “At this time of year, any win is a good win, but we played an overall good game today. It’s nice to have a six-run lead with Sage out there doing her thing.”