High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 19

Tyler Colwell and Cael Hiser went 1-2 for Minooka in the 100- and 200-meter dashes Thursday to help the Indians capture the team title at the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional.
Minooka compiled 110 points for the title, while Neuqua Valley and Plainfield North tied for second with 72 points. Plainfield South was eighth with 32 points.
Colwell took first in the 100 in 10.63 seconds, followed by Hiser (10.71). Plainfield North’s Dylan Gramley finished third (10.73) and also qualified for next weekend’s state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Colwell (21.76), Hiser (21.87) and Gramley (22.02) again went 1-2-3 in the 200. Plainfield South’s Brian Stanton also made the state qualifying standard with his fifth-place finish in 22.33.
Minooka’s Collin Forrest also won two events: the 110 hurdles (14.13) and 300 hurdles (38.23).
The Indians also got wins in three relays. The 4x100 team of Samuel Drey, Elijah Martin, Hiser and Adrian Manning won in 42.55.
Malik Armstrong, Emerson Fayman, Drey and Manning won the 4x400 in 3:24.15, and Cole Kics, Alex Forster, Zachary Balzar and Fayman won the 4x800 in 7:54.61.
Fayman also won the 800 in 1:57.65. Also qualifying for the Indians were Zachary Balzer in the 1,600 (6th, 4:20.06), Armstrong in the long jump (5th, 6.75 meters), and Andrew Undesser in pole vault (4.16 meters).
Plainfield North had three relays advance to state. Nik Clark, Zander Pauly, Armaan Rehmani and Gramley won the 4x200 in 1:28.56. Rehmani, Pauly, Nick Simpson and Josh Bedford took third in the 4x400 in 3:24.69. Bedford, Cooper Shelton, Simpson and Ryan Tracey took fourth in the 4x800 in 8:00.07.
North’s Mason Delaney finished second in the high jump at 1.90 meters, and Colin Wojtkiewicz was second in the shot put at 16.51.
Plainfield South’s 4x400 relay team of Owen O’Shea, Stephen Sarfo, Zach Anderson and Gabriel King finished second in 3:24.46.
King also qualified with a fourth-place finish in the 400 (50.22 seconds). Camryn Viger and Ethan Reynoso finished in fifth, and seventh, respectively, in the 1,600 to meet the qualifying standard, and Kyle Eppenstein qualified in the pole vault (fifth, 4.16 meters).
Girls Track and Field
Class 1A state preliminaries: At Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Wilmington senior Kate McCann sits in second place in the long jump after Thursday’s preliminaries.
McCann jumped 5.24 meters and trails only Henry-Senachwine’s Nakeita Kesseling (5.44).
Seneca advanced three of its relays to Saturday’s finals. Caitlyn O’Boyle, Emma Smith, Taylor Draves and Faith Deering teamed up in the 4x100 and sit in fifth place after finishing in 50.35 seconds Thursday.
Clara Bruno, Anna Bruno, Evelyn O’Connor and Smith finished the 4x400 in 4:10.77 and sit in sixth place. O’Connor, Ashley Alsvig, Gracie Steffes and Clara Bruno ran the 4x800 in 10:03.25 and are in eighth place.
O’Boyle narrowly missed advancing to the 100-meter hurdles final by one spot, taking 10th place in 16.1 seconds.
Reed-Custer’s Zoe Hassett finished 10th in the 400, missing a spot in the finals by just 0.04 seconds.
Class 2A and 3A preliminaries will be Friday, with finals for all three classes Saturday.
Softball
Coal City 7, Chicago Christian 6 (9 inn.): At the Class 2A Beecher Regional, Kaitlyn Jasper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in the winning run for the Coalers in the regional semifinal.
Jadyn Shaw went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Mia Ferrias knocked in a pair for Coal City, which will play Beecher for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Seneca 4, Peotone 0: At the Class 2A Manteno Regional, Alyssa Zellers struck out 10 and worked around five hits and one walk for a complete-game shutout in a regional semifinal win for the Fighting Irish.
Audry McNabb and Taya Roe each had an RBI for Seneca, which will play Manteno for the title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Ottawa Marquette 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Newark Regional, the Panthers’ season came to a close with the regional semifinal loss.
Lockport 8, Bolingbrook 0: At Lockport, Kasey Markusic doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Porters to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Emily Gad had a pair of hits, scored twice and knocked in a pair, and Addison Fister had two hits and an RBI.
Starter Kelcie McGraw allowed one hit in three innings, and Alaina Peetz didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight in four innings.
Plainfield South 13, Joliet West 9: At Plainfield, the Cougars used a seven-run first inning to earn a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Kaylee Aimone went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Kara Aguilar and Hallie Boardman each drove in two runs, and Anna Lisa Fluder launched a solo home run.
West’s Brooke Schwall doubled and homered on her way to four RBIs, and Hope Hughes drove in a pair.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (6 inn.): At Flossmoor, Chloe Geijer went deep twice and knocked in three runs as the Griffins clinched the SWSC title.
Amanda Martineck went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Katie Stewart was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Maddie Hickey had two RBIs.
Hickey tossed six scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing three hits.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Neuqua Valley 0: At Naperville, Lisabella Dimitrijevic allowed one hit and struck out 11 during a nonconference win for the Knights. Jamie Widule finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Andrew 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Tinley Park, Katelyn Kundys struck out five and allowed one earned run during a SWSC loss for the Warriors.
Metea Valley 11, Plainfield North 6: At Plainfield, Keira Suntken and Andi Woods each had two hits and an RBI during a nonconference loss.
Baseball
Joliet West 11, Plainfield South 1: The Tigers stacked up all 11 of their runs in the first two innings in breezing to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Jimmy Anderson struck out seven over five innings for Joliet West (22-13).
Oswego East 9, Plainfield North 8 (11 inn.): The Tigers finally succumbed in the 11th inning of the SouthWest Prairie Conference matchup.
John St. Clair had three hits for Plainfield North (17-13).
Lockport 6, Bolingbrook 3: Lucas Pajeau, Anthony Martinez and Tommy Tepavchevich each had two hits for Lockport (28-3) as it claimed a piece of the SWSC Conference Blue crown.
Plainfield Central 14, Joliet Central 0: The Wildcats bashed 13 hits as they claimed a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Colin Bailye, Tanner Wagnon and Chris Suchowski all had two hit efforts for the Wildcats (24-10).
Andrew 11, Lincoln-Way West 5: The Warriors had their five-game winning streak snapped as they fell to 21-4-1 on the season.
Kaleb Wilkey hit a home run for Lincoln-Way West.
Coal City 9, Peotone 4: The Coalers edged the Blue Devils to earn a place in the Class 2A Manteno Regional title game.
Coal City (18-8) will play either Manteno or Beecher in Saturday’s title game.
Roanoke-Benson 12, Dwight 3: The Trojans’ season came to an end with a loss in the semifinal round of the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional.
Dwight finished the season with a 3-18 mark.
Boys Water Polo
Stevenson 15, Lincoln-Way East 7: The Griffins bowed out of the IHSA State Tournament with a loss in the quarterfinals.
Nick DiBenedetto, Jake Wolf and Zach Formanski all scored two goals for the Griffins, but they couldn’t manage to erase an 8-1 halftime disadvantage.
Lincoln-Way East completed its season with a 22-11 record.
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way East def. Chicago Christian, 2-0: Jared Byas and Tyler Walinga each had eight kills while Jerry Moylan dished out 26 assists as the Griffins improved to 29-6 with a nonconference win.
Lockport def. Homewood-Flossmoor, 2-0: Matthew Krzos led the attack with seven kills, and Evan Dziadkowiec engineered the offense with 20 assists for the Porters (27-8).