High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 14

Plainfield East boys volleyball made quick work of the field at the Bulldogs Invitational Saturday at Oak Lawn Richards.
The Bengals won two matches Friday over Hinsdale South, 27-25, 25-15, and Morton East, 25-14, 25-20. That set up Saturday, where the Bengals rolled through the Gold Bracket with wins over the host Bulldogs, 25-15, 25-14, Downers Grove North, 25-21, 25-10, and finally, in the championship match over Hinsdale South, 25-10, 25-13.
Tyler Voling was named the tournament’s MVP.
East improved to 28-5 on the season.
Softball
Morris 11, Sandwich 1 (6 inn): At Morris, Kylee Claypool homered and drove in a pair for Morris in the Interstate Eight contest. Jaelyn Wiers tripled and drove in three, and Ella Davis struck out seven in her six innings of work for Morris (21-14, 8-6).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 15-12, Coal City 0-3 (5 inn): At Coal City, Makayla Henline had two hits in Game 1 for the Coalers. In Game 2, Kaitlyn Jasper, Mia Ferrias, and Elliana Allen each had an RBI for Coal City (13-14).
Downers Grove South 6, Plainfield East 1: At Downers Grove, Avery Welsh had an RBI for East in the nonconference game. East found out earlier in the day that they clinched the Southwest Prairie East. The Bengals fell to 12-12 on the season.
Lincoln-Way East 3, Joliet West 0 (5 inn): At Joliet, Jess Szafoni tossed a five-inning perfect game in the nonconference matchup for East. Madison Raske tripled and drove in a run, and Kelly Raslavicz also had an RBI for the Griffins (21-2).
Lemont 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, Sage Mardjetko did it again for Lemont with another perfect game. She struck out 14 in her perfect seven innings of work in the nonconference contest. Ally Pawlowicz had an RBI for Lemont (22-6).
St. Charles North 12, Lemont 2 (5 inn): At New Lenox, an eight-run fourth inning from North halted Lemont’s eight-game winning streak in a nonconference game. Natalie Pacyga and Raegan Duncan had RBIs for Lemont.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, St. Charles North 0 (8 inn): At New Lenox, Lyndsey Grein hit a two-out double to right field in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Kayley Kmak with the only run of the game. Grein also struck out nine from the circle for Central (18-3-1).
Providence 14, Bolingbrook 4 (6 inn): At Bolingbrook, Grace Gobolewski had four hits and knocked in four runs for the Celtics in a nonconference game. Kaylinn Kundrat and Nicole Magdziasz had three hits and two driven in each for Providence (19-8). Karina Choi scored two runs, and Sydney Hinojosa had an RBI for Bolingbrook (6-14-1).
Plainfield South 5-2, Lincoln-Way West 4-4: At New Lenox, Kaylee Aimone’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh completed a four-run rally for the Cougars in Game 1 of the nonconference doubleheader. Hailie Boardman struck out eight for South.
Katelyn Kundys struck out five in six innings for West.
In Game 2, Olvia Calderone scattered five hits over the distance as West (16-7) earned the split over South (10-18).
Shepard 10, Seneca 0 (5 inn): At Taylor Ridge, Zoe Hougas had three hits in the opening game of the Rockridge Spring Classic for Seneca.
Pontiac 6, Seneca 0: At Taylor Ridge, Sam Vandevelde delivered a pair of hits for the Fighting Irish at the Rockridge Spring Classic.
United Township 5, Seneca 4 (6 inn): At Taylor Ridge, Zoe Hougas and Alyssa Zellers had two hits each for Seneca (21-10). Zellers, Vandevelde and Maddy Klicker all had RBIs for the Fighting Irish.
Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 15, Kankakee 5 (6 inn): At New Lenox, Tyler Koscinski doubled and drove in three for West in the nonconfernece contest. Cam Buckley had three hits and three knocked in for the Warriors (19-3-1), who have won 14 of their last 15 contests.
Joliet Catholic 5, Hinsdale South 3: At Hinsdale, Brennan Luz hit a solo home run to start the sixth innings and Danny O’Brien and Aidan Voss later followed with RBI singles for JCA in the nonconference contest. Dom Coada struck out five in two innings of relief for the Hillmen (19-10).
Lincoln-Way East 7, Grayslake Central 4: At Grayslake, a five-run second inning was all the Griffins needed in the nonconference contest. Randy Seymour struck out six and had a pair of RBI for LWE (19-5).
Plainfield Central 4-2, Andrew 6-1): At Plainfield, in a nonconference doubleheader, the Wildcats split with Andrew. In Game one, Central got RBIs from Caleb Coberly, Taylor Kujak, Tanner Wagnon and Cam Velasquez. Velasquez struck out one and allowed seven hits in the opener.
In Game 2, Chase Vayda allowed four hits and struck out seven in the five-inning contest. Central is now 22-10.
Conant 14-17, Romeoville 2-11: At Romeoville, in Game 1, Braden Lee tripled and drove in a run for the Spartans in the nonconference twin-bill. In Game 2, Nick Ferguson had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Romeoville (8-25).
Sandburg 7, Plainfield East 2: At Orland Park, Colin Hebreard and Kevin Smith drove in runs for East in the nonconference road contest. Hebreard and Christian Mitchelle had three hits each for the Bengals (18-11).
Plainfield North 5, Reavis 3: At Burbank, Ryan Nelson had a two-run double for the Tigers in a nonconference road contest. Brandon Bak, Aiden Simmons and Aiden Zelenski all had RBIs for North (16-10). Joe Guillano struck out five over four innings for the Tigers.
Providence Catholic 8, Lincoln-Way Central 4: At New Lenox, Gavin Gomez had two hits and drove in two and two Celtic pitchers combined to allow five Central hits in the nonconference game.
Ryan Hussey and Drew Zemaitis struck out five combined for Providence (15-14-1). Jack Novak homered and drove in two for LWC (11-11).
Plainfield South 11-6, Richards 1-4: At Plainfield, four Cougars pitchers combined to strike out 10 Richards hitters in Game 2. Caden Pierceall, Aaron Chaplin, John Glover, Carson Blake and Jacob Russell all had runs driven in for South.
A six-run second broke open Game 1 for South. Ethan Chande, Ivan Herrera and Zander Tubbs drove in a pair of runs each for the Cougars (8-14).
Joliet West 2, Sacred-Heart Griffin 1: At Springfield, Zackry Tarrant had a pinch-hit, two-run single in the top of the fifth to provide all the offense West would need in the nonconference contest. Brandon Alzamora and Sean Dube combined to strike out nine will allowing only three hits for the Tigers (20-11).
Rochester 10, Coal City 9: At Pleasant Plains, Abram Wills hit two home runs and drove in four in a nonconference game for the Coalers. On the mound, Wills struck out eight over four innings for Coal City (17-8). Ayden Murphey added a two-run single.
Normal Community 4, Joliet West 3 (8 inn): At Springfield, the Tigers battled back from an early three-run deficit in the nonconference contest. Ryan Holloway, Jarret Delrose, and Miguel Suero had RBIs for West. Juan Rico struck out nine in seven innings for the Tigers (20-12).
Boys Track and field
Chicago Catholic League Meet: At Wilmette, Providence placed sixth overall at the CCL championships Saturday with 44 points. Jude Horak finished fifth in the 200 meters and third in the 400 meters for the Celtics. Ryan Ondracek finished second in the 110 high hurdles and third in the 300 intermediate hurdles for Providence.
Dwight Thorsen Invitational: At Dwight, the host Trojans ran second to St. Anne with 93 points. Coal City was third with 68 points.
Tristian Chambers won the 1,600, Gabe Seabert took first in the discus and Jack Duffy won the long jump for Dwight. The Trojans also took top honors in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter relays.
Keaton Stroner won the 800-meter run, Christian Micetich took the 300 intermediate hurdles, and Collin Dames won the shot put for Coal City.
Girls LaCrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Stevenson 11: At Lincolnshire, Central improved to 13-3 on the season with the nonconference road win.