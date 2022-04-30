High school sports roundup for Friday, April 29

Lincoln-Way Central used a strong pitching performance from Brian Duvall to pick up a 8-0 win over Wilmington on Friday in New Lenox.
Duvall pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit and one walk on 72 pitches.
Branden Meyer, Jack Novak and Connor Husa each drove in two runs. The Knights scored four runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth to take control of the game.
Lucas rink started the game for Wilmington and pitched four innings, allowing five runs, none earned, on seven hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Neuqua Valley 4, Plainfield North 3: At Naperville, Palmer Domschke hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Neuqua Valley the win.
Domschke singled off Plainfield North reliever Thomas Fitzgerald to left field, allowing Matthew Knapczyk to score the winning run.
Neuqua Valley took an early lead when it scored a run in the second inning and two in the third, but Plainfield North tied at three in the fifth with Dylan Evans and Ryan Nelson each driving in a run and Evans scoring on a wild pitch.
Tigers starter Ryan Mickenbecker lasted six innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits.
Lemont 9, Argo 1: At Lemont, starter Ethan Painter led Lemont to a South Suburban Conference win.
Painter struck out nine batters over five innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked four batters.
Lemont scored three runs in the second and third inning each to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Gavin Kelby and Noah Tomaras each drove in two runs while Joe Pender, Cole Brannigan and Gino Fornero each drove in a run.
Morris 4, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Morris used a strong pitching performance from Keegan Waters to earn the Interstate 8 win.
Waters threw a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits. He also helped his cause by driving in a run on a single.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 15, Argo 0 (4 inn.): At Lemont, Avaree Taylor hit two home runs and pitched a shutout in the SSC win.
Taylor drove in four runs off of two hits while she pitched four innings, striking out seven batters and allowing two hits.
Natalie Pacyga and Maya Hollendover each had two doubles, while Mallory Corse drove in three runs.
Morris 15, Dwight 5 (5 inn.): At Morris, Ella Davis led the way in the circle and at the plate for Morris in a nonconference victory.
Davis drove in three runs and threw a complete game, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out four.
Addison Stacy drove in two runs on three hits and scored two runs. Jaelyn Wiers, Kylee Claypool and Maddy Shannon each drove in a run. Morris drove in seven runs in the third inning.
Oswego 7, Lincoln-Way West 6: At New Lenox, the Panthers held off a late rally to pick up a nonconference win.
Oswego scored all of its runs in the third and fifth innings, scoring three and four, respectively.
Lincoln-Way West made it a 7-4 game in the bottom of the fifth by scoring two runs and tallied a run each in the sixth and seventh innings, but Oswego starter Aubriella Garza got Kaitlyn Pocius to fly out and end the game.
Illiana Christian 16, Peotone 9: At Peotone, the Blue Devils allowed 10 late runs to lose a nonconference game.
Peotone led 9-6 heading to sixth before Illiana Christian scored five runs in the sixth and five in the seventh
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 12, Momence 0: At Wilmington, Alexa Clark and Ella Banas each tallied a hat trick to help the Wildcats earn the shutout.
Abbie Rampa and Katie Lewsader each knocked in two goals, while Veronica Weck and Dezirae Yanke each scored a goal.
Milli Williams earned the shutout, making two saves.
Lockport 2, Richwoods 0: At Burlington, Iowa, the Porters picked up a win to open the Adidas Tournament of Champions.
Lockport 5, Muscatine 2: At Burlington, Iowa, the Porters picked up another win at the Adidas Tournament of Champions.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 2, Brother Rice 0: At Frankfort, the Porters took their opening match of the Lincoln-Way East Tournament, 25-23, 25-23.
Wade Welke had six kills, Evan Dziadkowiec had 16 assists, five digs and two aces, while Ben Murdoch had two blocks.
Lockport 2, St. Francis 0: At Frankfort, the Porters won their second match of the Lincoln-Way East tournament, 25-23, 25-15.
Matthew Krzos finished with 10 kills and two blocks.Josh Bluhm had six kills, and Dziadkowiec tallied 24 assists.
Thursday’s result
Romeoville 2, Joliet Central 0: At Romeoville, the Steelmem fell on the road, 25-21, 25-18.