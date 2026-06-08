‘Out here doing God’s work’: Hope Week volunteers return to Illinois Valley

“I like to help out the community," said Mark Wheelock of La Salle, pictured at left, "It’s a good cause.” Wheelock was accompanied Sunday, June 7, 2026, by Noah (center) and Hope (right) Wheelock as they cleaned curbs in preparation for painting on First Street in La Salle. The curb improvements are part of the "Hope Week" endeavor by Ax Church in La Salle. (Tom Collins)

The Sunday weather was humid and stifling and dark clouds gathered overhead, but the blue-clad volunteers paid Mother Nature absolutely no mind as they set out with their brooms and gardening implements.

Members of Ax Church in La Salle set off for downtown La Salle and Baker Lake in Peru, among other locations, despite the uncomfortable temperatures and threat of rain, which did indeed arrive and curtail any hopes of a full day’s labor.

But Cameron Graper, lead pastor, said he and his army of volunteers weren’t about to be dissuaded by inclement weather.

Nilda Katchmavenski of La Salle (from left), Mary Beth Meils of Toluca and Mike Okray of Oglesby try to beat a thunderstorm Sunday, June 7, 2026, during the Hope Week projects. Ax Church in La Salle dispatched volunteers to clean and paint curbs on First Street in La Salle, among other projects. (Tom Collins)

“We’re nuts,” Graper said jokingly. “We’re crazy.”

Dedicated would probably be a better word. Ax Church members are celebrating Hope Week, a volunteer initiative meant to spruce up spots in the Illinois Valley while also giving Christian witness to area residents.

Mary Beth Meils of Toluca was among the volunteers who flocked to First Street in La Salle to clean and paint curbs. She said she was moved by the desire to help others and serve communities in need.

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort to give of your personal time,” Meils said.

Mark Wheelock of La Salle, another volunteer in downtown La Salle, termed the initiative “a good cause.”

“I like to help out the community,” Wheelock said. “I’ve done it just a couple of years.”

Indeed, this week’s endeavor marks the 11th year that Ax Church members have lent their time and labor for community-wide improvements. Last year, Graper reported volunteers completed 4,558 hours of community service and spent $40,872 on projects this year.

Some Hope Week projects this year include mulching trees at Baker Lake, landscaping at Liesse Park in Dalzell, and installing pea gravel at St. Mary’s Park in La Salle.

Residents may be excited to see the finished projects, but Sunday’s volunteers simply were out there for the joy and satisfaction of giving to others.

“I’m just out here doing God’s work and giving back to the community,” said Nolan Glynn of Peru. “We wanted to get back to the community, show what the church can do, and spread God’s love.”