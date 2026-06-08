Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Ottawa Center for the Arts to hold creative project grant workshop June 10

Free session June 10 in Ottawa covers Creative Projects Grant application process

Ottawa Center for the Arts repurposed the former Open Table Church in Ottawa, converting it into an event venue named The Great Hall.

Ottawa Center for the Arts The Great Hall venue (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

By Kate Santillan

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will partner with the Illinois Arts Council to offer a creative project grant workshop to local artists and organizations at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

The event will be held at the Ottawa Center for the Arts, The Great Hall building, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa.

The workshop features an overview of the agency and available grants with an upcoming Creative Projects Grant application focus. Participants will also be able to attend a meet-and-greet with area grantees and potential grantees.

Registration is required. To register, visit forms.gle/EoZDZPv4stSKoUZF7.

La Salle CountyNewsTribuneOttawaIllinois Valley Front Headlines