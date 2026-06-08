Ottawa Center for the Arts to hold creative project grant workshop June 10

Ottawa Center for the Arts The Great Hall venue (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will partner with the Illinois Arts Council to offer a creative project grant workshop to local artists and organizations at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

The event will be held at the Ottawa Center for the Arts, The Great Hall building, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa.

The workshop features an overview of the agency and available grants with an upcoming Creative Projects Grant application focus. Participants will also be able to attend a meet-and-greet with area grantees and potential grantees.

Registration is required. To register, visit forms.gle/EoZDZPv4stSKoUZF7.