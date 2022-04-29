Plainfield North sweeps titles at Stephen Hunt Invitational

PLAINFIELD – It’s more than just a track and field meet.

On Thursday the four Plainfield high schools gathered at Central to participant in the annual Stephen P. Hunt Meet, in honor of the former Plainfield High School science teacher and track coach who died during the 1990 tornado. This is unique in many ways, as it features both the boys and girls teams, and after a year’s absence, the Tracktown T-shirts that each athlete receives in their respective school colors. The winning teams also receive a traveling trophy that has a brick from the original Plainfield High school.

“This meet gives the four Plainfield high schools the opportunity to celebrate track as a community,” Central coach Jeff Purdom said. “Most of these kids grew up together and have known each other most of their lives. They take pride in their team and the sport of track and field, but we all come from the same community.”

On an evening that has been typical for this track season – cold and windy – the boys team race was a battle between North and South, as North’s Tigers scored 115 points to beat the Cougars (101.5). They were followed by East (35.5) and Central (20).

North got wins from Dylan Gramley in the 100 meters (11.19 seconds) and the 200 (21.94), Colin Wojtkiewicz in the shot put (56 feet, 8 inches), Josh Bedford in the 800 (1:58.87), Nick Cardillo in the triple jump (40-9 1/2), Demir Ashiru in the 300 hurdles (42.17), Kendrick Cyracus in the high jump (6-3 1/2) along with the 4x100 (42.80), 4x200 (1:29.55) and 4x400 relays (3:27.22).

The Cougars received wins from Kyle Eppenstein in the pole vault (13-8 1/4), Jeremiah Wilson in the 110 hurdles (16.55), Gabriel King in the 400 (50.71), Liam Drapeau in the long jump (21-1 1/2), Ethan Reynoso in the 1,600 (4:28.37) and the 4x800 relay (8:06.51).

East’s Michael Jimmar won the discus (132-3), and Central’s Derek McClinon won the long jump (22-5).

On the girls’ side, North continued its winning ways, scoring 93 points. The Tigers were pushed the entire way by East, which scored 90.5 for the runner-up position. South was third (61.5) and Central fourth (27).

The Tigers received wins from Millie Ghapson in the high jump (4-9 3/4), Elsie Czarniewski in the 800 (2:30.98), Lauren Dellangelo in the 400 (59.23), Natalie Liapis 300 hurdles (49.29) and the 4x800 relay (9:58.73) and 4x400 relay (4:09.70).

East got wins from the 4x100 (49.93) and 4x200 (1:47.22) relays of Ava Mabry-Spencer, D’Arai Christian, Elissa Perkins and Ally Wojiechowski. Perkins also won the triple jump (37-2 1/2) and Mabry-Spencer won the 100. Lily Anderson won the 3,200 (12:06.47) and the 1,600 (5:40.17).

The Bengals’ sprint relay team has been together for two years, are the best in the area and have one simple goal in mind.

“The state meet is the goal for our relays,” Christian said. “We want to stay consistent and get some good weather, because we are capable of really running fast. The wind and cold have been so bad this spring.”

South’s Janiya Bowman won the 200 in a meet-record 25.16 and the long jump (17-9 1/2)

For Central, Jenna Rosas won the shot put (31-8 3/4), Maddie Dust won the discus (90-8) and Tessani Foster won the pole vault with a meet-record height of 12-0.