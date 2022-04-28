Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko

LEMONT – Lemont softball pitcher Sage Mardjetko last week was voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Mardjetko, a junior, got 107 of the 109 votes cast, with Tyler Colwell of Minooka and Lyndsey Grein of Lincoln-Way Central each receiving a vote apiece.

JHN: How many no-hitters have you thrown this season?

Mardjetko: I think four. I don’t think about it when I am pitching. I am not worried about stats or how many hits or walks I have given up. I just want to throw the best I can.

JHN: You are only a junior. Have you committed to a college yet?

Mardjetko: Yes. I am going to be attending the University of South Carolina.

JHN: Your team finished second in Class 3A last season. What is the goal this year?

Mardjetko: There’s only one goal. To get back to state and bring home the first-place trophy.

JHN: Do you think your team can do it?

Mardjetko: I definitely do. We have a well-rounded team. We have a good defense and great hitting. Also, we have been getting some of our other pitchers some action this year, so if we need them in the playoffs, they will have that experience.

JHN: What is your out pitch?

Mardjetko: It depends on the hitter. If they are a power hitter, then I try to get them out with a drop. If they are a slapper, I try to go with the rise. But, it depends on the situation and which pitches are working the best that day.

JHN: Do you call your own pitches?

Mardjetko: Yeah. Me and [catcher] Frankie [Rita] have been playing together for a long time, and we have a good chemistry. She and I know what pitches are working best. I like to be in control of what I am doing.

JHN: What pitches do you throw?

Mardjetko: I have a fastball, a curve, a screwball, a change-up, a rise ball and a drop ball.

JHN: Do you throw them all in a game?

Mardjetko: Yes, and I am not afraid to throw any of them in any situation. Again, it depends on the situation, what hitter is up and which pitches have been working the best.