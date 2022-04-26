High school sports roundup for Monday, April 25

Joliet West scored five times in the top of the seventh inning Monday to rally for a 8-4 Southwest Prairie Conference win over host Romeoville.
Zackry Tarrant led the way for the Tigers with a 4-for-4 day with three RBIs. Manny Rincon knocked in a pair, and Owen Young had two hits and an RBI. Conner Hogan tossed six innings for the win, striking out four and allowing four runs (two earned) on eights hits with one walk.
Nick Kolze and Alejandro De Leon each drove in two runs for Romeoville.
Oswego 8, Plainfield North 7 (8 inn.): At Oswego, the host Wolves scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh to send the SPC matchup to extra innings, where they won it in the eighth inning.
Starter Brandon Bak was the tough-luck loser. Bak tossed six shut-out innings with just two hits and three walks while striking out 14. The Plainfield North bullpen was charged with all eight runs, but only one was earned.
Dylan Evans launched a two-run home run for the Tigers, Ryan Nelson doubled twice, and Joe Guiliano had two hits and an RBI.
Joliet Catholic 12, Nazareth 2 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Ryan Louthan connected on a two-run homer and Tommy Kemp was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored during an East Suburban Catholic Conference win for the Hilltoppers.
Danny O’Brien also went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair, while Michael Ascencio had two hits, scored twice and drove in one. Pitcher Jake Gimbel went all five innings, striking out eight and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits.
Reed-Custer 1, Wilmington 0: At Wilmington: Jake McPherson struck out nine during a two-hit shutout to lead the Comets to the Illinois Central Eight win. Offensively, McPherson and Joe Stellano each had a pair of hits.
Coal City 18, Herscher 0 (4 inn.): At Coal City, Abram Wills and Brady Best combined to toss a four-inning perfect game in the Illinois Central Eight win. Wills struck out six in 2 2/3 innings, and Brady fanned two in 1 1/3 innings.
Ashton Harvey and Wills each drove in three runs, Kaelan Natyshok had two RBIs, and Aydan Murphey and Nolan Eddy each scored three times.
St. Laurence 2, Providence 1: At Burbank, the host Vikings were able to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning to secure the Chicago Catholic League win.
Gavin Gomez took the loss for Providence despite striking out 13 through 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. Tyler Young led the Providence offense with three hits and an RBI.
Sycamore 8, Morris 2: At Morris, Brennan Johnson had two hits, and Aidan Romak had an RBI in the Interstate 8 loss for Morris.
SOFTBALL
Wilmington 18, Reed-Custer 6 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the Wildcats scored eight runs over the first two innings and then capped their 20-hit afternoon with nine runs in the fifth inning to finish off the Illinois Central Eight win.
Jenna Jackson doubled twice and homered to drive in four runs. Olivia Hansen went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Raena DelAngel had a solo homer and scored twice, Jessica Castle went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Abby Pitts was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
For R-C, Mya Beard homered, doubled and knocked in two runs as part of a three-hit day.
Morris 15, Plano 0 (3 inn.): At Morris, starter Maddie Noon struck out five and allowed only two hits during an Interstate 8 win.
Maddy Shannon led the offense with three RBIs and two runs scored. Noon drove in two runs, and Ella Davis had two hits, scored twice and knocked in one.
Herscher 12, Coal City 8: At Coal City, Addison Gagliardo homered and knocked in four runs, but Herscher scored seven times in the seventh inning to steal the Illinois Central Eight win.
Minooka 18, Plainfield Central 4 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Kaliegh Serra homered as part of a three-hit day, and Reagan Szambelan drove in three runs during a SPC win for the Indians.
Megan Medlin had three hits and a pair of RBIs, Olivia Hristov knocked in two runs, and Chloe Kohnhorst was 4 for 5 with an RBI.
Plainfield North 14, Plainfield South 4 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, Alex Sikora homered and drove in six runs as part of a four-hit game during a SPC road win for the Tigers.
Keira Suntken had three hits and scored four times, while Kayla Lindberg recorded two RBIs. Pitcher Isabella Palermo struck out seven and allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings.
Kaylee Aimone had two RBIs for South, and Anna Lisa Fluder belted a solo homer.
Mother McCauley 16, Lincoln-Way West 6: At New Lenox, the Warriors dropped a nonconference game at home.
Oswego 19, Romeoville 0 (4 inn.): At Romeoville, The Spartans were limited to three hits during a SPC loss.
Yorkville 11, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, the Bengals suffered a SPC loss.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lincoln-Way Central 21, St. Ignatius 12: At Chicago, the Warriors improved to 10-1 on the season with a nonconference win.
BOYS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Stagg 1: At New Lenox, Max Platos scored four times to lead the Knights to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Stagg 4: At Palos Hills, the Knights picked up a SWSC victory.