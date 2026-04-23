Joliet Catholic Academy: Your Child’s Bright Future Begins Here

Joliet Catholic Academy recently celebrated 156 years of Catholic education in the Will County area, and has been built on the belief that Angels and Hilltoppers are champions of their faith in the classroom, after school, and on the playing field.

JCA, with a family of 560 current students and over 28,000 alumni, is the number one choice for Catholic college preparatory education in the Joliet, Shorewood, and Plainfield communities.

JCA was founded on the principles that drive the missions of the Carmelites and Franciscans. Students foster their spiritual awareness through daily prayer, liturgical experiences, Christian service within the community, and retreats.

JCA offers 35 Honors, Dual Credit, and AP classes, and three levels of study. This year, JCA students achieved a 67% pass rate on AP exams, a higher rate than the state and national averages. In the Class of 2025, 22 students were named Illinois State Scholars. Overall, students attend 62 different colleges in 19 states and earned over $21.8 million in scholarship dollars.

Students are challenged with technology through JCA’s one-to-one program. JCA was proud to be selected as a Microsoft Showcase School for the fourth year in a row, with six Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts currently on the faculty.

Angels and Hilltoppers have excellent opportunities to compete at many levels in 23 sports programs and over 40 additional clubs and activities, including an award-winning drama program. JCA has a rich athletic tradition with 38 State and National Championships.

Applications are still being accepted for the incoming Class of 2030 and for current high school students interested in transferring. JCA awarded over $2.4 million dollars in scholarships during the 2024-2025 school year, ranging from $500 to 50% off tuition through the JCA Endowment and Catholic Education Foundation. Prospective students are also eligible to receive merit-based awards.

Apply online at www.jolietcatholicacademy.org . Contact the JCA Admissions Office for more information at 815.741.0500 or admissions@jca-online.org .

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org