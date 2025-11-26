Silver Cross Hospital Breaks Ground on New, Expanded Health Center in Lemont

Silver Cross Hospital celebrated a major milestone with the official groundbreaking of a new 20,000-square-foot replacement health center in Lemont, scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.

The event marks the beginning of a transformative project aimed at expanding access to high-quality healthcare services for residents of Lemont and surrounding communities.

The new $20 million facility will span 20,550 square feet and feature a comprehensive suite of services, including Silver Cross Medical Group primary care physicians and advanced practice providers providing care in 22 exam rooms; an urgent care center with five exam rooms and a procedure room; comprehensive imaging, including X-ray, and eventually CT, MRI and ultrasound; and a full-service lab. The development is part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, high-quality care closer to home.

The replacement facility will be built on the site of the existing health center—which will remain operational until construction is completed next fall—and will include design features to enhance patient experience and accessibility, like a concierge desk, spacious waiting area, and more.

“At Silver Cross, we’re never content with the status quo,” said Michael Mutterer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross Hospital—and a resident of Lemont. “We’re always looking ahead—finding better ways to serve, to heal, and to make a difference. This expansion reflects our commitment to progress and our belief that every community deserves world-class healthcare close to home.”

He added, “Today’s groundbreaking is a celebration of that vision. It’s a promise to our neighbors that we will continue to grow with you, care for you, and stand by you—every step of the way.”

With Lemont’s population projected to grow significantly by 2030, the new health center is poised to meet increasing demand for outpatient services in a modern, efficient setting.

The project was approved by the Lemont Village Board earlier this year, with strong support from local officials.

“Silver Cross has a long history in Lemont, and we’re excited they’re expanding their services to meet the needs of our residents even better than before,” said Mayor John Egofske. “It’s a great investment in our future.”

For more information, visit silvercross.org

