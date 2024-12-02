Give the Gift of ​​Self-Care This Holiday Season

Looking for a unique and thoughtful Christmas gift that truly shows you care? Consider gifting the joy of self-care with an Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center gift card.

It’s a great way to show your loved ones you care and help them indulge in some well-deserved pampering.

For the month of December, Eterna is offering a few gift card specials. Customers who purchase a gift card valued at $200 or more will receive a free Obagi gift while supplies last. Customers who purchase a gift card valued at $300 or more will be entered into a drawing for a complimentary syringe of Versa lip filler.

Other December specials include 20% off both the Vital C Facial and the Collagen P.I.N.

“Both treatments will help brighten the skin and give you that holiday glow,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The popular Vital C Facial harnesses the power of Vitamin C to illuminate your complexion.

This multi-step skin treatment includes a double cleansing, an exfoliation with a vitamin C exfoliant, skin steaming with the Vital C enzyme, and extractions to clear clogged pores. Then a Vital C mask is applied, followed by a hydrating Vitamin C serum and Vital C moisturizer and eye cream.

The Collagen P.I.N. microneedling treatment stimulates the skin to self-repair because it creates micro-injuries to the skin through the use of 36 disposable, individually sterilized, medical-grade stainless steel micro-needles.

With Eterna MedSpa’s wide range of rejuvenating treatments, which also includes chemical peels, microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, and more, there’s something for everyone on your gift-giving list.

For more information, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard : Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/