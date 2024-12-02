December 02, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Give the Gift of ​​Self-Care This Holiday Season

By Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center [sponsored]
Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center - Give the Gift of ​​Self-Care This Holiday Season

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center - Give the Gift of ​​Self-Care This Holiday Season

Looking for a unique and thoughtful Christmas gift that truly shows you care? Consider gifting the joy of self-care with an Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center gift card.

It’s a great way to show your loved ones you care and help them indulge in some well-deserved pampering.

For the month of December, Eterna is offering a few gift card specials. Customers who purchase a gift card valued at $200 or more will receive a free Obagi gift while supplies last. Customers who purchase a gift card valued at $300 or more will be entered into a drawing for a complimentary syringe of Versa lip filler.

Other December specials include 20% off both the Vital C Facial and the Collagen P.I.N.

“Both treatments will help brighten the skin and give you that holiday glow,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The popular Vital C Facial harnesses the power of Vitamin C to illuminate your complexion.

This multi-step skin treatment includes a double cleansing, an exfoliation with a vitamin C exfoliant, skin steaming with the Vital C enzyme, and extractions to clear clogged pores. Then a Vital C mask is applied, followed by a hydrating Vitamin C serum and Vital C moisturizer and eye cream.

The Collagen P.I.N. microneedling treatment stimulates the skin to self-repair because it creates micro-injuries to the skin through the use of 36 disposable, individually sterilized, medical-grade stainless steel micro-needles.

With Eterna MedSpa’s wide range of rejuvenating treatments, which also includes chemical peels, microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, and more, there’s something for everyone on your gift-giving list.

For more information, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard : Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/

Eterna MedSpa

[SPONSORED] Eterna MedSpa offers products that rejuvenate Jessica Knowles of Eterna MedSpa discusses the importance of skincare products. Injectables and other procedures provided by Eterna MedSpa will only take patients so far. Regular skin care is necessary to keep your skin looking smooth and youthful.

Sponsored