Maximize Your Mattress's Lifespan: Essential Care Tips

Proper mattress maintenance is key to ensuring a good night’s sleep and getting the most out of your investment. By following a few simple steps, you can keep your mattress comfortable, supportive, and hygienic for many years.

Start with a quality mattress protector. It acts as the first line of defense against spills, stains, dust mites, and allergens, all of which can damage your mattress over time. Without a protector, everyday dirt and sweat can seep into the mattress, leading to odors, discoloration, and even health issues like allergies.

Rotating your mattress every 3 to 6 months is also crucial. Most people tend to sleep in the same spot each night, causing certain areas to wear out faster. Rotating helps distribute weight and pressure more evenly, which can prevent sagging and keep the mattress feeling like new for longer. This is especially important for mattresses that aren’t designed to be flipped.

Another aspect to consider is maintaining a clean sleep environment. Regularly washing your sheets, pillowcases, and mattress protector can reduce the buildup of dirt, sweat, and oils that may penetrate the mattress. Clean bedding is not only more comfortable, but also helps keep dust mites and allergens at bay.

Proper support is essential for mattress longevity. Use a sturdy bed frame or foundation that matches your mattress type to prevent sagging and ensure the mattress retains its shape.

If spills do occur, clean them up immediately by blotting with a cloth and using a mild cleaner. Avoid saturating the mattress, as moisture can lead to mold growth. Lastly, allowing your mattress to air out occasionally by stripping the bedding will help keep it fresh.

City Wide Mattress provides high-quality mattresses and accessories to help you enjoy better sleep. Visit our store today to explore our latest products and promotions!

City Wide Mattress

700 West Jefferson Street

Shorewood, IL 60404

Phone: 815-744-5212

www.citywidemattress.com

City Wide Mattress Logo