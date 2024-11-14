Lumecca: Illuminate Your Skin And Save 20% At Eterna MedSpa This November

Are you tired of hyperpigmentation, sun damage, rosacea, or broken blood vessels?

Lumecca, offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, is a revolutionary solution that can significantly improve your skin’s appearance.

What is Lumecca? The innovative IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology targets and treats skin conditions through selective photothermolysis. According to Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, Lumecca is “a light-based treatment that breaks up hyperpigmentation and diminishes tiny broken blood vessels.”

What should you expect during the session? The Lumecca treatment involves a brief, bright flash of light that feels like a gentle elastic band snap. Some redness and warmth are normal post-treatment and typically subside within an hour. Clients will notice a significant improvement in their skin after just one session.

And Lumecca can be used on various body areas. The most common areas of treatment are zones that are regularly exposed to the sun, according to Malinowski, such as the face, neck, chest, legs, hands, and arms.

To ensure optimal results, clients should avoid excessive sun exposure for a month prior to treatment. It’s also important to note that Lumecca cannot be performed on tanned skin.

The number of sessions required depends on the severity of your skin condition, skin type, and treatment area. The goal is to achieve a more even skin tone, reducing both brown spots and redness.

