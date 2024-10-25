How and Why You Should Winterize Outdoor Hose Bibbs

As the temperature drops, preparing your home for winter is essential. One important task you should not overlook is winterizing your outdoor hose bibbs. If you don’t, they can freeze and cause severe damage, like burst pipes and water leaks. By taking the proper steps now, you will protect your plumbing and save yourself from expensive repairs when spring arrives.

Your exposed outdoor hose bibbs are at high risk of freezing. When the water inside these pipes freezes, it expands and often cracks or bursts the pipe. Once the ice thaws, the water can leak, causing significant problems, including flooding inside your house. Repairs for burst pipes are not only inconvenient but costly, too. Winterizing your hose bibbs keeps these issues at bay and ensures your home is safe throughout the season.

How to Winterize Your Hose Bibbs

Disconnect Hoses : Start by removing any hoses attached to the outdoor bibbs. Drain them and store them inside to prevent freezing and extend their lifespan.



: Start by removing any hoses attached to the outdoor bibbs. Drain them and store them inside to prevent freezing and extend their lifespan. Shut Off the Water Supply : Find the shut-off valve for your outdoor hose bibbs inside your home. Turn off the water and open the hose bibbs outside to let any remaining water drain out. This step ensures no water is left to freeze in the pipes.



: Find the shut-off valve for your outdoor hose bibbs inside your home. Turn off the water and open the hose bibbs outside to let any remaining water drain out. This step ensures no water is left to freeze in the pipes. Install Frost-Free Hose Bibbs : We live in a region with harsh winters; consider upgrading to frost-free hose bibbs. These prevent water from sitting in the pipes where it could freeze.



: We live in a region with harsh winters; consider upgrading to frost-free hose bibbs. These prevent water from sitting in the pipes where it could freeze. Install Frost-Free Hose Bibbs with Built-in Drains: Omega Plumbing has special frost-free hose bibbs that are self-draining, even if the hose is left connected on accident. These can help prevent accidental issues with freezing.



Winterizing your hose bibbs is a quick, easy way to prevent frozen pipes and avoid costly repairs. Contact Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling to help winterize your home and keep your plumbing safe all season.

Omega Plumbing Heating & Cooling

521 Oak Leaf Court Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436

815-773-0808

www.omegaplumbing.com