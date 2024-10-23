Senators Announce Funding for Moraine Valley Community College and Silver Cross Hospital Health Care Expansion

Illinois Senators Michael E. Hastings and Bill Cunningham joined with leaders of Moraine Valley Community College and Silver Cross Hospital to announce $1.5 million in state funding to expand health care programs at the college’s Southwest Education Center (SWEC) in Tinley Park.

The funding will help Moraine Valley prepare for the growing number of students seeking health care careers.

“The funding will help train more students in the nursing field to build their career,” Hastings said. “With the partnership of Moraine Valley Community College and Silver Cross Hospital, we can meet the need to provide quality health care for people across our south suburban communities.”

“The need for healthcare workers, especially nurses, is growing,” Cunningham said. “Moraine Valley is uniquely positioned to train our workforce.”

Moraine Valley is prioritizing the establishment of the Basic Nurse Assistant Training (BNAT) certificate program at the SWEC location and, with regulatory approval, will offer this program in fall 2025. The BNAT program is a pre-requisite for the Nursing Program.

The expansion would meet growing demand for health care careers at Moraine Valley, where fall 2024 Basic Nurse Assistant Training course enrollment is currently up 11.5% when compared to fall 2023. Fall 2024 Nursing course enrollment is up 9.2% as compared to fall 2023.

An RN Nursing Program at the Southwest Education Center would allow the college to admit 24 additional nursing students twice a year, a 33% increase in program capacity.

“With increased applications, we have to create opportunities for students to learn the skills they need for a career in health care. By expanding our program offerings to the Southwest Education Center, we can train more students and help curb the employment needs of local health care facilities,” said Dr. Pamela J. Haney, Moraine Valley President.

“Clinical education is an essential part of a healthcare student’s curriculum,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross Hospital. “Students gain technical and critical thinking skills, and learn the value of teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. Silver Cross Hospital is proud to partner with Moraine Valley Community College’s Basic Nurse Assistant Training Program to help prepare the next generation of certified nursing assistants.”

