Achieve a Youthful Glow With Eterna MedSpa’s DiamondGlow Facial

Looking for a radiant, healthy complexion? Look no further than the DiamondGlow Facial at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. This innovative treatment combines exfoliation, extraction, and an infusion of customized serum to leave your skin revitalized and glowing.

How does it work?

Think of DiamondGlow as a more powerful and effective version of wet microdermabrasion. During the treatment, a diamond-tipped wand gently removes dead skin cells, oil, and impurities, revealing a refreshed complexion. Then, while your pores are still open, a customized skin-specific serum is infused deep into the skin for optimal absorption and nourishment. The serum leaves lasting effects on the skin for several days.

What serums can clients choose from?

Eterna MedSpa offers a range of SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums to address various skin concerns. These include a hyaluronic-based serum, a pore purifying serum, a Vitamin C serum, and a TNS growth factor serum.

Is DiamondGlow right for you?

The DiamondGlow Facial is customizable to suit various skin types and concerns. Eterna MedSpa offers three levels of treatment: Basic, Deluxe, and Elite, each with its own unique features and benefits.

What are its benefits?

DiamondGlow facials can improve acne, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, even out pigmentation, and leave the skin with a radiant glow.

Sessions can run from 45 minutes to an hour. And because DiamondGlow is a noninvasive treatment with minimal downtime, you can return to your daily activities right after treatment.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard : Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/