Mental health is an essential aspect of our overall well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and behave. However, mental illness often goes unnoticed and untreated due to the stigma surrounding it. This lack of awareness can severely affect individuals, families, and communities.

That is why World Mental Health Day on October 10th aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote education on the importance of early detection and treatment. This day also serves as a reminder to take care of our mental health and support those around us who may be struggling.

Lewis University recognizes the significance of mental health and offers a comprehensive Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. This program prepares students to become professional counselors who can help individuals, families, and groups with mental health concerns.

Through coursework, clinical experience, and research opportunities, students in this program gain the necessary knowledge and skills to provide effective counseling services. The curriculum covers assessing clients’ mental health needs, developing treatment plans, and implementing evidence-based interventions.

Lewis University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling program graduates are equipped for various career paths in the mental health field. They can work in hospitals, community mental health centers, private practices, schools, and government agencies. The program not only prepares students for a successful career, but also aims to make a positive impact on the community. Graduates can help individuals and families overcome their struggles and promote overall well-being.

If you’re passionate about improving mental health and want to gain the skills to be an effective counselor, consider enrolling in Lewis University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling program.

Visit www.lewisu.edu/academics/grad-psychology to learn more about the program, application deadlines, and how to begin your journey toward this rewarding career. Take the first step to make a lasting impact on mental health and apply today.

