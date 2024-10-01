Treat Yourself to Well-Deserved Pampering During Eterna MedSpa’s Anniversary Sale

As Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center marks another year of providing exceptional skincare and wellness services, it’s thrilled to share the joy with you.

During Eterna’s 16th Anniversary Sale, set for 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, clients can take advantage of exclusive discounts on a wide range of popular products and services, such as 30% off esthetic packages of three to six services, 20% off products, and special deals on injectables.

What services are included in the sale?

“All of our facials are included,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “These include theVital C Facial, the Customized Facial, the Teen/Acne Facial, the Brightening Facial, and the O² Lift Facial.”

InMode laser treatments are also part of the sale. They include Lumecca for hyperpigmentation, Vasculaze for broken capillaries, Morpheus8, which utilizes radio frequency energy to remodel and contour the face and body via subdermal adipose (body fat) remodeling, and InMode’s DiolazeXL laser hair removal treatment.

Also included in the sale is the Collagen P.I.N., a microneedling treatment which stimulates the skin to self-repair because it creates micro-injuries to the skin through the use of 36 disposable, individually sterilized, medical-grade stainless steel microneedles.

“The treatments can be mixed and matched, a minimum of three and max of six,” said Malinowski. “Clients must use the treatments within three years. After three years, the dollar amount that you paid will go on your account.”

Why take advantage of this sale?

“We never go this low with our pricing during the year,” Malinowski said. “This is the time to take advantage of these terrific deals!”

This October, come and celebrate with Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center and indulge in the ultimate self-care treats!

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard ; Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/