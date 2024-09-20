Providence Catholic Offers Sports Officiating Class for Juniors, Seniors

Providence Catholic High School (PCHS) is adding to an already dynamic curriculum with a new elective course for juniors and seniors: Sports Officiating. This innovative class, which began this fall, offers students a unique opportunity to gain skills and certification necessary to become a certified Illinois High School Association (IHSA) official.

“Sports Officiating is more than just a class; it’s a gateway to understanding the game from a different perspective,” says Mr. Kevin Kozan, the course instructor. “Students will delve into the rules and nuances of sports like basketball, volleyball, soccer, wrestling, baseball, and softball. They will not only learn the IHSA rules, but will also develop crucial skills such as assertiveness, self-confidence, and conflict resolution. This course will equip students with the certification needed to officiate at the youth level, providing them with valuable summer job opportunities.”

The course curriculum is designed to align with the sports in season each semester. By utilizing IHSA rule books, students will gain comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience in officiating. “Completing this course will prepare students for officiating certification and open doors for employment with community park districts, feeder schools, clubs, and the IHSA,” adds Mr. Kozan. “Students interested in additional certifications can also take the course for duplicate credit. I’m genuinely excited for our inaugural year and eager to see our students excel.”

Principal Mr. Paul Houston highlights the significance of this new offering. “Introducing the Sports Officiating elective is a testament to Providence Catholic’s commitment to providing diverse and enriching opportunities for our students,” he said. “This course not only enhances their understanding of sports, but also fosters essential life skills. We are proud to offer a program that supports both personal and professional growth, and we look forward to the impact it will have on our students.”

